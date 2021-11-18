Scurlock Seizes Super 6 Success - PGA of Australia

Moe Golf Club member Dael Scurlock claimed the Gippsland Super 6 Amateur at the weekend, with a comfortable four-shot victory in the final six-hole match.

Scurlock prevailed over a wide field in the dynamic tournament, which involves a first round of 18-hole stroke play followed by a series of knock-out match play games, until the last man standing wins.

“What a thrill today was. Pretty challenging conditions all day and it was great to finish it off with the win,” Scurlock said.

“It’s going to be a great week at Warragul and I’m looking forward to getting involved in all thing going on that week.”

By claiming the tournament, the Gippsland local earns a VIP experience at the upcoming PGA Tour of Australasia sanctioned Gippsland Super 6 in Warragul during December.

Golf Australia High Performance Squad member Toby Walker shot the lowest round of the day in the opening 18-hole stroke play round, gaining a qualification into the $137,500 pro tour Gippsland Super 6.

“I haven’t ever played Warragul, but I’m looking forward to getting there early in tournament week for a few practice rounds,” said Walker.

“I really like the Super 6 format and I’m really keen to play it at Warragul.”