Scrivener second entering final round of Scandinavian Mixed - PGA of Australia

West Australian Jason Scrivener will be out to deny local hope Linn Grant from creating history when the pair tee off in the final group Sunday at the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden.

As tournament co-host Henrik Stenson moved into outright third through 54 holes with a third round of five-under 67 at Halmstad Golf Club, Grant took advantage of a late Scrivener stumble to edge two shots clear at the top of the leaderboard.

The 22-year-old Swede fired a flawless 66, which included a tremendous eagle from 75 feet on the 11th and four birdies, to get to 16-under par and overtake halfway leader Scrivener at the top.

Scrivener had led for most of the day and found himself three shots clear at the turn, but missed good chances to extend his advantage and a double bogey at the short 16th saw him fall from the summit.

A closing birdie handed Scrivener solo second spot on 14-under, while home hero Stenson was alone in third another shot further back.

"I'd love you to hit 7, but issue is we've got 2m to play with."



Caddie and player chat 🔊#VolvoScandinavianMixed pic.twitter.com/vljMTLflKz — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 11, 2022

As Grant tries to become the DP World Tour’s first female winner, Scrivener is bidding to claim his first DP World Tour title after securing 24 top-ten finishes so far, pleased with his third-round 70 and a final group pairing on Sunday.

“It was looking like a pretty good round up until the 13th or 14th really,” said Scrivener.

“I played nicely and then was a bit scrappy coming in, but all in all pretty happy with it.

“I can’t wait. It is a great opportunity tomorrow to win a tournament and to be in the final group is always nice as well.”

Standing in Scrivener’s way will be Grant, already a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour who can join Aussie Hannah Green as the only women to win a 72-hole tournament on a major men’s tour.

Tied for fourth among the women in the field, Australian Whitney Hillier will begin the final round in a share of 22nd following a Saturday 69 to get to seven-under par.

At the Epson Tour’s Carolina Golf Classic Gabriela Ruffels has put herself in position for a breakthrough win as a professional with a brilliant third round of eight-under 63.

Ruffels will begin the final round four shots behind leader Alexa Pano and two back of American Lucy Li at 15-under par, peeling off eight birdies in a bogey-free round on Saturday.

The rookie has three top-20 finishes during her debut season and is excited to head into the final round also in the leading group.

“I haven’t really been in contention this whole year,” said Ruffels.

“It’s always nice to be in contention, and scores are low out here, so it’s nice to be mixing it with some of the top girls out here.”

Like Ruffels, Brad Kennedy is in third position four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Japan Golf Tour’s ASO Iizuka Challenged tournament as he seeks to register his first win in Japan since 2018.

The 47-year-old carded a third-round 69, his second bogey-free round in as many days, thanks to three late birdies on the back nine.

“I’m quite calm this week,” said Kennedy.

“I’m just trying a couple of nice swing thoughts and a couple of mental thoughts that I have been working on over the last three weeks, and it’s coming into play really nicely.

“My game is getting better.”

Australian WPGA Championship winner Su Oh has moved past Stephanie Kyriacou as the leading Australian at the LPGA Tour’s Shoprite LPGA Classic.

Oh had seven birdies in her second round of three-under 68 to move into a share of ninth at five-under par, Kyriacou falling from the top of the leaderboard after day one to a tie for 14th with a two-over 73 that included a double-bogey at seven and a triple-bogey at the par-4 16th.