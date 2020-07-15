Scrivener ready to rub shoulders with Tiger and friends

Jason Scrivener makes his PGA TOUR debut at this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in what he hopes will become a permanent move across the Atlantic.

A practice round with Jason Day and Bubba Watson.

A money match with England’s Matt Wallace to fire the competitive juices that have sat dormant for four months.

Sharing the stage with Tiger Woods in his return to tournament golf.

A meeting with the greatest major champion of all time and tournament host, Jack Nicklaus. Hopefully.

The West Australian finished the 2019 European Tour season 32nd on the moneylist and ranked 152nd in the world, his continuing progression and his management company Wasserman’s close ties with tournament director Dan Sullivan paving the way for an invitation to one of the PGA TOUR’s most revered events.

It is known unofficially as Nicklaus’s tournament and for Scrivener provides the ideal introduction to what life on the PGA TOUR looks like, even in its current COVID-19 impacted state.

The 31-year-old played both the US Open and WGC-HSBC Champions events in 2018 and is excited to once again see how his game stacks up against the best players on the planet.

“I’m excited for sure. Any time you can get to play on the big stage is great for your game,” Scrivener said.

“It’s been four months without a tournament for me so it’s jumping straight back into the deep end.

“I’ve loved playing in Europe and I really enjoy that but any time you can play in these big events it’s great for your game.

“I feel like the last few years I’ve progressed and gone to the next level.

“I’ve kind of hovered around that 130-150 in the world mark and to take my game to the next level I’ve just got to play as many of these big events as possible really.”

Born in South Africa, Scrivener moved to Perth with his family at age 10 and soon set his sights on golf’s richest tour.

The 2007 Australian Boys Junior champion turned professional in September 2010 and wasted no time in making his intentions known, signing up to play in the First Stage of PGA TOUR Qualifying School in Dallas, Texas.

Almost a decade later he returns to the US to play his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned event but with the confidence gained from five full seasons building his game on the European Tour.

“That’s what everyone aspires to, to be able to play on the PGA TOUR,” admits Scrivener, who has been drawn to play with Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and China’s Haotong Li in the opening two rounds.

“I love Europe but the PGA TOUR is obviously the biggest stage in golf.

“I did go to PGA TOUR Q-School early in my career and that didn’t work out.

“I kind of decided that Europe was the route because I just wasn’t ready.

“It’s given me amazing opportunities. I’ve been able to play with the best players in the world, played some big events and worked my way slowly up the ranks.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable this week. I feel like it’s any other tournament really because I’ve rubbed shoulders with all these guys before.

“It’s nothing too different. Obviously it’s on a bigger stage and I haven’t played a PGA-sanctioned event before so there are a few little differences but apart from that I’ve played with all these guys before.

“Europe has been great from that point of view.”

And while his intention is to fly to the UK and join the European Tour ‘bubble’ from Monday ahead of the six-week stretch of UK-based tournaments starting with next week’s British Masters, Scrivener is already eyeing off a permanent move to the PGA TOUR.

“I’m planning on playing the British Masters next week but obviously things change,” said Scrivener, the 2017 NSW Open champion.

“If I can play well here and the opportunity pops up to play another PGA TOUR event then I’ll grab that.

“I’m in no rush to go home to Australia because of the two-week hotel quarantine. I’ll take it week to week and probably just be a gypsy for the rest of the year.”

As for that meeting with Mr Nicklaus, Scrivener says he has much to thank the ‘Golden Bear’ for.

“He was out there today but I didn’t get to meet him,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll cross paths at some stage and I can thank him for the invite.”