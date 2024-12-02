Scramble Championship Final: Meet the teams - PGA of Australia

Two PGA Professionals have played on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia this season while one team boasts a two-time international winner in 2024 as teams descend on Sanctuary Cove for the 2024 Scramble Championship Final.

Nineteen teams have qualified for an unforgettable week of golf on the Gold Coast with four rounds on The Palms Course at Sanctuary Cove, accommodation at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort and nightly functions.

It is the most coveted week for club golfers across the country, one team to return home as national champions.

It has already been a summer of celebrations for Willunga Golf Club in South Australia’s McLaren Vale region.

Host to the Webex Players Series South Australia tournament, Willunga has been in the grip of ‘Spud fever’ with the success of Steve Alderson on the G4D Tour in Europe.

Alderson’s story captured the hearts of golf fans across the globe after he became the first person with autism to win a G4D event.

His winning run continued upon his return home when he took out the Webex All Abilities Players Series event at Willunga and then jetted off to Dubai where he won the nett division of the G4D Tour Series Finale.

Fresh off playing the Australian All Abilities Championship at Kingston Heath, Alderson is joined in the Willunga team by Robert and Sarah Perrau, Di Meyer and PGA Professional Cameron Bickley, who took on the tour pros at Willunga in October.

Another tour pr who has rubbed shoulders with some of the best players in the game is Kiama Golf Club’s Wil Daibarra.

Currently completing the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program, Daibarra won the PGA Associate National Final at Cobram Barooga Golf Club, a win that earned him a start at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Round 1 of the Championship Final begins on Tuesday. You can follow scoring each day here.

Scramble Championship Final teams

Kooindah Waters Golf Club, NSW

Mitchell Brown (PGA Professional), Jordan Deeble, Dean Smith, Lee Moore, Mitchell McDonald.

The Links Shell Cove, NSW

David Sadd (PGA Professional), Cos Scazzariello, Bronwyn Sparks, Lorraine Southwell, Darren Sparks.

Nudgee Golf Club, Qld

Stuart Irving (PGA Professional), Hayden Munck, Luke Madden, Mitchell Siebenhausen, Scott Gleeson.

Kiama Golf Club, NSW

Wil Daibarra (PGA Associate), Steven Cupitt, Paul Atkins, Alan Piper, Neil Boles.

Lithgow Golf Club, NSW

Gavin MacPherson (PGA Professional), Harrison Bender, Brandan Horner, Nathan Mitchell, Glenn Piggot.

Pacific Dunes Golf Club, NSW

Brayden Petersen (PGA Professional), Troy Lucas, Anthony Lucas, Andrew Lucas, Anthony Lucas Snr.

Fairbairn Golf Club, ACT

Gary Dowling (PGA Professional), Ben Maroney, Warren Smith, Shawn Eriksen, Brett Halliday.

Toowoomba Golf Club, Qld

Brenton Fowler (PGA Professional), Douglas Gibson, Andrew Woolfe, Ian Watson, Carl Humphrey.

Beaudesert Golf Club, Qld

Lachlan Ritson (PGA Professional), Adrian Paterson, Robert Rochford, Michelle Rochford, Ross Arandale.

Moranbah Golf Club, Qld

Joshua Bevan (PGA Professional), Daniel McGovern, Bransan Giffin, Christopher Cherry, Kyle Cherry.

Proserpine Golf Club, Qld

Roger Vandenberg (PGA Professional), Ian Dunn, Christopher Dunn, Gregory James, Darren Symons.

Laidley Golf Club, Qld

Todd Iffland (PGA Professional), Chris Frangi, Russell Lamb, Lachlan Heshusius, Danillo Livotto.

Willunga Golf Club, SA

Cameron Bickley (PGA Professional), Robert Perrau, Sarah Perrau, Di Meyer, Stephen Alderson.

Ulverstone Golf Club, Tas

Darren Spencer (PGA Professional), Glen Richardson, Andrew Woodward, Justin Tomlin, Mitch Ferguson.

Warrnambool Golf Club, Vic

Ben Ford (PGA Professional), Ross Corbett, Thomas Batten, Matthew Wines, Luke Wines.

Shepparton Golf Club, Vic

Russell Kelly (PGA Professional), Natise Vandenbroek, Cameron Kearney, Marcia Waters, Leanne Bailey.

Maffra Golf Club, Vic

Matthew Portelli (PGA Professional), Luke Clohesy, Peter Alcock, Clinton Gartung, Craig Alcock.

Nedlands Golf Club, WA

Andrew Gott (PGA Professional), Andrew Ogilvie, Ben Unbehaun, Bradley Lyon, Todd Farrell.

Bunbury Golf Club

Jason Chellew (PGA Professional), Nathan Hearn, Bailey Alexander, David Faulkner, David Eckersley.