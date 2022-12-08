Scramble champions crowned at Sanctuary Cove - PGA of Australia

The best round of the week, a remarkable 24-under par, helped the team from Pinjarra Golf Club secure victory in the Mixed field at The Scramble Championship Final, while a clinical 16.5-under par secured Launceston Golf Club the Women’s title on Thursday afternoon.

Although the wind blew for the duration of the round, it wasn’t enough to phase the boys from Pinjarra, whose barnstorming round of 54 off the stick saw them come from fourth place to overtake Ulverstone, Sarina and Yamba Golf Clubs.

“We just got off to a great start, we had real momentum from the start,” said PGA Professional and team captain, Greg McClurkin. “The boys were holing monster putts and we just kept going from there.”

On a day where they made only three pars – everything else birdie or better – McClurkin, who works at Whaleback Golf Course in Western Australia, was full of praise for the team.

“We got some momentum and then the boys really just started feeding off each other. We had some tunes going all week and I think some Eminem really got us going for a while there this morning,” he laughed.

Thrilled to be part of the winning team, it could have been different for McClurkin, who was playing in his first Championship Final. Playing as Pinjarra’s ‘Adopt-A-Pro’ this week, he took the spot of fellow PGA Professional Scott Barr at the Regional Final, and wasn’t about to give it up this week.

“I’m essentially a ring-in,” he laughed. “I’ve got to thank Scotty for that one, he let me play alongside them and gave me the chance to come away this week and obviously it’s been very special the way it has panned out.”

Not without incident, the Pinjarra team still needed to fulfill their drive quota up the last two holes. Perhaps a sign that it was destined to be their day, tee shots down seventeen and eighteen both found the fairway and each led to birdies.

For McClurkin himself, the experience of getting out on the course this week was particularly freeing – the final result something of a bonus.

“I still absolutely love playing,” he said. “I probably don’t get the chance to do it as much as I’d like to, but it’s just wonderful.

“They were a great bunch of fellas this week, so to get out there, have a laugh and play some golf was a real thrill.”

On the Women’s side of the draw, the team from Launceston Golf Club overcame nearly missing the cut to storm home for victory today.

After finishing the last two holes yesterday in 1-under just to be in contention, the team, captained by PGA Professional Dan Smith, waited until the back nine to make their charge.

“To be honest, we all thought we were out of it after that first side,” said Smith. “The putts weren’t dropping and we didn’t think we had enough on the board.”

Things changed when 5-handicapper Maree Coulson managed to put one to a foot on the par-3 thirteenth hole, a birdie there kick-starting some real momentum.

“That shot was the highlight of the day for mine, from there we made another short birdie putt on the next and holed one from off the green on the fifteenth.”

So hot was their streak, that Launceston finished with six straight birdies, narrowly missing a closing eagle as they entered the clubhouse at 45.5-under par for the Championship.

“We thought that might give us a little bit of a chance, and in the end it was enough to hold on,” laughed Smith who was playing in the Championship Final for the second time.

Sitting in the clubhouse enjoying lunch when they heard that they had secured the title, Smith is pleased to continue his positive relationship to The Scramble.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be to a couple of Championship Finals and have reasonable success throughout,” he smiled. “It’s a great way to get out there and get to know your members and show that you are part of the club.

“That a really important part of being a PGA Professional.”

Additionally, Smith enjoyed the experience of bringing together the Launceston Ladies to ensure that everyone enjoyed their week and had the best chance to succeed.

Blending together a group that included handicaps ranging from 5, right through to 44, he felt there was an important balance to be struck.

“For me, it was just a matter of making everyone feel comfortable to hit their shots and embrace their strengths.”

Thursday’s round also gave the top teams the chance to play par-3’s with Tour Professionals; Aaron Pike and Anthony Quale teeing it up on the second and sixteenth holes respectively.

“It’s wonderful to have some of Australia’s best and brightest here playing alongside amateurs and our PGA Professionals,” said Tournament Director, Broc Greenhalgh. “It certainly gives the players out there a real buzz and that is what the Championship Final is really all about.”

