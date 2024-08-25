Scott rallies to stay in contention at BMW Championship - PGA of Australia

Australia’s Adam Scott will challenge for his first PGA TOUR title since 2020 in tomorrow’s final round of the BMW Championship, while Steph Kyriacou remains the leading Aussie at the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

After shooting a brilliant 63 on day two to take the outright lead, Scott battled to a 74 at Castle Pines in Colorado on Saturday to sit at 11-under-par after 54 holes, one shot behind the leader, American Keegan Bradley.

Scott is trying to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time since the Genesis Invitational in early 2020, but he had a horror start to day three, hitting his opening tee shot out of bounds. That led to a bogey on the par-5 and the situation worsened with a double-bogey on the par-4 third and a bogey on the par-3 fourth.

However three birdies on the back nine ensured the Queenslander would be right in contention for the final round.

“I really struggled mostly on the greens today. They were just so different from yesterday’s round speed-wise and firmness and look and everything,” Scott said.

“Felt like I was on a different course almost, and I just battled that most of the round.

“The good shots I hit, I didn’t really get the reward. I’m in a good spot in the end of it to be one back.”

Cam Davis (-2) is the next best Australian in T27.

Meanwhile, Kyriacou will start tonight’s final round of the AIG Women’s Open in a share of 19th after shooting an even-par 72 on the Old Course in the third round.

She sits at even-par, seven shots behind the leader, reigning Victorian Open champion Jiyai Shin of Korea.

New Zealand’s Olympic champion Lydia Ko is in equal fourth, three strokes back.

BMW Championship leaderboard

1 Keegan Bradley (US) -12

2 Adam Scott -11

T27 Cam Davis -2

T37 Jason Day +2

AIG Women’s Open Leaderboard:

1 Jiyai Shin (Korea) -7

T4 Lydia Ko (NZ) -4

T19 Steph Kyriacou Ev

T70 Grace Kim +5

