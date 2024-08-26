Scott, Day make Presidents Cup team - PGA of Australia

Australia’s Adam Scott will play in his 11th Presidents Cup after being confirmed as an automatic selection alongside countryman Jason Day in the International Team to take on the United States in Canada next month.

The top six players for both teams were determined following the conclusion of the BMW Championship today with the two Aussies to be joined at Royal Montreal by Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and a trio of Koreans – Tom Kim, Sungjae Im and Ben An.

International Team Captain Mike Weir and US Team Captain Jim Furyk will announce captains’ picks live on Golf Channel on Tuesday, September 3 to round out their 12-man teams for the September 24-29 event.

Scott, who holds the record for International Team appearances, said: “I think qualifying for 11 straight Presidents Cups is certainly a highlight in the career.

“It’s not something that is focused on so much, but at this time of the year, it really feels like a great accomplishment to make this team and I’m really determined to keep making this team while I’m out on TOUR, being competitive and making sure the Internationals get another victory.”

Paris Olympian Day will be making his first Presidents Cup appearance since 2017.

“I’ll hopefully bring more experience to the team,” he said.

“I know we are going to have a pretty experienced team.

“It’s something that we’ve struggled to win in the past and looking at the team currently, we’ve got guys that can go out there and compete, and play well to win the matches when they need to.”

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

NO. 1 – HIDEKI MATSUYAMA

Country: Japan

Age: 32

PGA TOUR Wins: 10

Presidents Cup: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022) / 7-10-5 record

2024 Highlights: Two wins, including The Genesis Invitational and FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he vaulted from No. 8 to No. 3 in the FedExCup. Has notched six top-10s overall in the 2024 season and earned a bronze medal with a third-place finish in the Olympic golf competition.

Notable: Will be making his sixth Presidents Cup appearance, tied for fourth most in International Team history alongside Retief Goosen and Robert Allenby.

NO. 2 – SUNGJAE IM

Country: Republic of Korea

Age: 26

PGA TOUR Wins: 2

Presidents Cup: 2 (2019, 2022) / 5-3-2

2024 Highlights: Has recorded seven top-10 finishes, including a season-best T3 at the Travelers Championship, where he finished two shots shy of a playoff. Notched the third top-10 of his major championship career with a T7 at The Open Championship.

Notable: Owns an undefeated record in Sunday Singles play in the Presidents Cup after defeating Gary Woodland and Cameron Young in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

NO. 3 – ADAM SCOTT

Country: Australia

Age: 44

PGA TOUR Wins: 14

Presidents Cup: 10 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022) / 18-25-6

2024 Highlights: Has notched four top-10 finishes including a pair of runner-up finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open and BMW Championship.

Notable: Will be making a record 11th start for the International Team in the Presidents Cup, which is second most in event history, trailing only Phil Mickelson (12). Scott has recorded 21 points in 49 career matches.

NO. 4 – TOM KIM

Country: Republic of Korea

Age: 22

PGA TOUR Wins: 3

Presidents Cup: 1 (2022) / 2-3-0

2024 Highlights: Recorded two top-10 finishes including a season-best runner-up at the Travelers Championship, where he lost to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff.

Notable: Delivered one of the moments of the week in 2022 while partnering with Si Woo Kim in Saturday afternoon’s Four-ball matches. On the 18th hole, tied with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, converted a 10-foot birdie putt to win the match, 1-up.

NO. 5 – JASON DAY

Country: Australia

Age: 36

PGA TOUR Wins: 13

Presidents Cup: 4 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017) / 5-11-4

2024 Highlights: Has recorded four top-10 finishes including a season-best T4 at the Truist Championship.

Notable: Will make his fifth appearance in the Presidents Cup and first since 2017. Best performance came in 2013 at Muirfield Village Golf Club near his home in Ohio, where he notched a 3-1-1 record and partnered with Canadian Graham DeLaet four times before defeating Brandt Snedeker in Sunday singles, 6 and 4.

NO. 6 – BYEONG HUN AN

Country: Republic of Korea

Age: 32

PGA TOUR Wins: 0

Presidents Cup: 1 (2019) / 1-2-2

2024 Highlights: Has recorded five top-10 finishes including a T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he lost in a playoff to Grayson Murray. Marked the fifth runner-up of his PGA TOUR career.

Notable: Played in all five matches at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia, partnering twice with Adam Scott in Four-ball competition. Match play history dates back to the 2009 U.S. Amateur, which he won at age 17 after defeating future PGA TOUR winner Ben Martin in the championship match.

U.S. TEAM

NO. 1 – SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

Age: 28

PGA TOUR Wins: 12

Presidents Cup: 1 (2022) / 0-3-1

2024 Highlights: Claimed his first of six PGA TOUR wins on the season by winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard before successfully defending his title the following week at THE PLAYERS Championship, becoming the first champion to do so in the event’s 50-year history. One month later, won his second Masters Tournament before adding a fourth win on the season the following week at the RBC Heritage. Added two more Signature Event titles with victories at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship. Made his debut in the Olympics and recorded a final-round 62 for a 19-under 265 total, good for a one-shot victory and the gold medal.

Notable: Made his Presidents Cup debut in 2022 with a 0-3-1 record at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte but owns a 2-2-3 overall record in two appearances in the Ryder Cup (2021, 2023).

NO. 2 – XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Age: 30

PGA TOUR Wins: 9

Presidents Cup: 2 (2019, 2022) / 6-3-0

2024 Highlights: Ended a 22-month victory drought with his first major championship victory at the PGA Championship, contested at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. Converted a 6-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau. Two months later, collected his second major championship of the year at The Open Championship, posting a 9-under 275 total for a two-shot win over Billy Horschel and Justin Rose.

Notable: Making his third appearance at the Presidents Cup after compiling a 6-3-0 record between 2019 and 2022, where he secured the winning point with a Sunday singles victory over Corey Conners. Has partnered with Patrick Cantlay seven times in Presidents Cup competition, where the duo owns a 4-3-0 record.

NO. 3 – COLLIN MORIKAWA

Age: 27

PGA TOUR Wins: 6

Presidents Cup: 1 (2022) / 2-1-0

2024 Highlights: Has notched seven top-10 finishes including a season-best runner-up at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, along with T3 and T4 efforts at the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship, respectively.

Notable: Made his Presidents Cup debut in 2022 compiling a 2-1-0 record. Has represented the United States twice in the Ryder Cup (2021, 2023) with a 4-3-1 record.

NO. 4 – WYNDHAM CLARK

Age: 30

PGA TOUR Wins: 3

Presidents Cup: First Appearance

2024 Highlights: Following a breakout 2023 campaign where he won the Truist Championship and U.S. Open, picked up the third win of his PGA TOUR career at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Posted back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship in March.

Notable: Represented the United States in the 2023 Ryder Cup, compiling a 1-1-1 record.

NO. 5 – PATRICK CANTLAY

Age: 32

PGA TOUR Wins: 8

Presidents Cup: 2 (2019, 2022) / 6-3-0

2024 Highlights: Former FedExCup Champion has recorded four top-10 finishes in 2024, including season-best T3 efforts at the RBC Heritage and U.S. Open.

Notable: Making his third appearance at the Presidents Cup after compiling a 6-3-0 record between 2019 and 2022. Has partnered with Xander Schauffele seven times in Presidents Cup competition, where the duo owns a 4-3-0 record. Owns a 5-2-1 record in two appearances in the Ryder Cup (2021, 2023).

NO. 6 – SAHITH THEEGALA

Age: 26

PGA TOUR Wins: 1

Presidents Cup: First Appearance

2024 Highlights: Owns seven top-10 finishes on the year including runner-up efforts at The Sentry and RBC Heritage.

Notable: Only prior experience in international team competition came at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup in France, where he represented the United States while playing for Pepperdine University. Teammates included fellow PGA TOUR winners Collin Morikawa and Davis Riley.

For more information about the Presidents Cup, or to purchase tickets, please visit PresidentsCup.com.