Scott among golf’s Queen’s Birthday honourees - PGA of Australia

Australia’s only Masters champion, Adam Scott, has been recognised for significant service to golf at the elite level in this country, made a Member of the Order of Australia in Monday’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Victorious in a playoff against Argentine Angel Cabrera at Augusta National Golf Club in 2013, Scott was among a host of high-profile honourees with the late Shane Warne and former world No.1 Ash Barty recipients for their contributions to cricket and tennis respectively.

Scott achieved the world No.1 position on the Official World Golf Ranking in 2014 and has won a total of 31 tournaments since turning professional in 2000.

His historic Masters victory highlights his 14 PGA TOUR titles that also includes THE PLAYERS Championship (2004), Tour Championship (2006) and World Golf Championship titles in 2011 (Bridgestone Invitational) and 2016 (Cadillac Championship).

Scott also boasts eight DP World Tour titles and is a six-time winner on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, a Presidents Cup representative with the International team nine times since 2003.

He won the 2009 Australian Open at New South Wales Golf Club and is a two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship (2013, 2019) and Australian Masters (2012, 2013).

Riding the wave of home-country support, Scott very nearly completed the Australian triple crown in 2013 as he took the green jacket on its maiden tour down under, adding a World Cup win on home soil with Jason Day to his golden summer.

Scott was awarded The Don by the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2013 and has continued to represent Australian golf in the best manner possible over the past nine years.

“I don’t think anyone who attended those tournaments will forget the excitement but also the generosity that Adam displayed that summer,” said PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman.

“Throughout his career Adam has continued to support his home tour and I have no doubt his inspirational performances have spurred countless Aussies to take up the game of golf.

“Adam continues to give back to Australian golf through his play on the world stage, his foundation and also by coming home to support the PGA Tour of Australasia and promote our sport domestically.

“To us he is the ultimate professional and we couldn’t be happier that he has been acknowledged with such a prestigious honour.”

Currently ranked No.43 in the world and second only to Cameron Smith among Aussie male golfers, Scott will this week tee it up at the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, one of seven Australians in the field.

Scott was one of three Australians honoured for their contribution to the game of golf.

Ms Sandra McCaw was made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to golf at the elite level and Mrs Sally-Ann Edwards received the Public Service Medal for her work within the Isisford community, serving as the Isisford Branch Manager with Longreach Regional Council and sitting on the Board of the Isisford Golf Club among her many contributions.

Inducted into the Victorian Golf Industry Hall of Fame in 2016, Ms McCaw is a four-time winner of the Australian Women’s Amateur championship and won the Australian Foursomes title on three occasions.

A Life Member at Long Island Golf Club and a member of The National Golf Club’s Hall of Fame, Ms McCaw represented Australia more than 30 times between 1971 and 1987 and won the Long Island women’s club championship each of the 16 times she entered.

Adam Scott

Age: 41

Tournament victories: 31

Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

PGA TOUR wins: 13

DP World Tour wins: 7

PGA Tour of Australasia wins: 5

Asian Tour wins: 2

Other wins: Nissan Open (2005), PGA Grand Slam of Golf (2013), ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf (with Jason Day, 2013)