Schedules align for Zunic boys at WA Open - PGA of Australia

The schedules of the NBL and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia rarely align but Jordan and Kyle Zunic got to enjoy a few hours together on Tuesday during a practice round ahead of this week’s Nexus Advisernet WA Open.

On a day off from his duties with the Perth Wildcats, Kyle served as Jordan’s pseudo-caddie at The Western Australian Golf Club as his older brother prepares for his first event of the 2022/2023 season.

They are more likely to cross paths in airport departure lounges than at either of their respective sporting arenas, Kyle taking the rare opportunity to indulge his passion for golf and walk the course with big brother.

The Wildcats’ clash with the Tasmanian JackJumpers on Saturday night means that he won’t be carrying Jordan’s bag on the weekend but the pair are hoping he might get to join the gallery for part of Thursday’s opening round.

“I had a look at the entire schedule for the Wildcats to see if there were any tournaments that linked up,” said Jordan.

“Unfortunately, no go, so it was good to see him today (Tuesday).

“He’s got training on Thursday morning so if I’ve got a late tee time he might come out and walk a few on Thursday arvo.”

“There were a couple last year that over-lapped,” Kyle added.

“We were on the east coast for so long so I saw him a lot when I was in Melbourne and stuff. But this year there are none lining up. I’ve looked at it, and it’s one week I’m in Melbourne, then I go to Adelaide and he’s in Melbourne.”

Growing up in Wollongong on the New South Wales South Coast Jordan was drawn to golf at a young age while Kyle’s interests transferred from rugby league to basketball.

Seven years his senior, Jordan would often drag Kyle along to Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation events, the younger Zunic infused with a love of golf that sees him currently playing off a handicap of 3.

“He was coming around to all of the Jack Newton events when I was playing,” Jordan said.

“He was only four years old with these little cut-down clubs that Dad got for him. I reckon that’s why he is naturally so good, he just watched golf all his toddler years.

“Kyle loves it. It’s his hobby.”

“That’s what I do in my off time,” said Kyle, who has played in three of the first four games of the Wildcats’ season.

“I was thinking about playing golf when I was playing basketball and then I just chose basketball.

“Didn’t have the patience for golf.”

Golf is the sport of choice on the rare occasions that the Zunic boys have down-time together, but the competitiveness pales in comparison to the contests that took place on the Zunic family ping-pong table.

“I think our biggest battle was ping-pong,” said Kyle.

Jordan added: “We used to have a ping-pong table at home and we had some crazy battles. I was just old enough to have him covered most of the time…”

“A few racquets would go through the wall,” Kyle conceded.

“He used to lose it. Racquets flying at me after I’d win. Just the typical brother rivalry,” Jordan said.

But now they support each other’s endeavours, wherever they are in the world.

“I watch every game on Kayo. No matter what time zone I’m in,” said Jordan, who will be returning to Europe soon for DP World Tour Qualifying School.

“I was watching it at 10.30 in the morning in London the other week when I was there. Always watch him when I can, love it.”