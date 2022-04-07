Save the date: Australia's most influential golf business event is coming - PGA of Australia

The ground-breaking Golf Business Forum and the hugely popular PGA Expo are combining to deliver a spectacular event for everyone in the business of golf later this year in Melbourne.

The Golf Business Forum and PGA Golf Expo previously ran as separate events, the privately-operated forum in 2016 and 2018, and the PGA Expo (run by the PGA of Australia) in 2017 and 2019 with both suffering cancellations due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

But as the world moves back to some normality and the events prepare for their resumption, for the first time from 2022 the events will come together in a demonstration of the Australian Golf Strategy, with its key pillar of alignment between key bodies.

The Golf Business Forum \ PGA Golf Expo, launched today, will be held on October 12 and 13 at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park, a state-of-the-art conference venue, ideally positioned at the heart of Melbourne’s premier sports and entertainment hub.

It will be Australia’s most influential golf business event, one not to be missed by anyone in the industry and wanting a career in our sport.

“The aim is to be bigger, broader and bolder,” said Guy Chapple, event Director who has helped drive the change.

“The objective is also to provide our industry’s already committed workforce with valuable information and development opportunities, while also linking to the new Australian Golf Strategy,” reiterated PGA CEO Gavin Kirkman, with the PGA behind the previously successful PGA Golf Expos and multiple PGA Coaching Summits.

The Australian Golf Strategy, launched in December, 2021, urges those with influence in golf to break down the barriers and bring the strands of the game together where possible, under the pillar headed ‘Work Together’.

Golf Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said the merging of these two big events validated the thinking behind the Australian Golf Strategy. “We can talk about these things but the actions are important, and this is a great example of collaboration.”

“The strategy indicates that we need to collaborate more,” said Chapple. “That’s what we’re about. Together, we’re delivering an industry-wide event to connect and inspire the diverse range of golf businesses, industry leaders, industry organisations and commercial partners that service Australia’s golfers.”

At least 550 people are expected to attend the event, representing all the various segments of the industry, offering a chance for attendees to engage with the owners, leaders, and key decision-makers of the sport.

They will hear from speakers from Australia and abroad, and engage with other industry leaders under the banner of: ‘Ideas, tools, trends, connections.’

Initially, two streams of education will be offered at the 2022 event – golf business, and a PGA Member specific stream of golf coaching and game development. It is anticipated the education streams will be expanded at future events.

Kirkman also indicated that he was delighted that the event would again highlight the PGA’s contribution to golf industry education. “The event is another example of the importance of training, education and workforce development for our industry and the PGA is pleased to be in a position to support the whole sport in this area.

“We are fortunate that we have a long and proud education history, and working together on this event will benefit everyone and make the sport even stronger. Not only that, we’re taking the strengths of the two, combining them into a better delegate and commercial partner experience. I know that it’s going to be successful, and I know that people in the business of golf are going to need to be at this event and want to be at this event.”

Sutherland echoed Kirkman’s sentiments. “The end result, I think, will be quite spectacular and it’s going to be a gathering of the industry like we have not really seen before. In that context Golf Australia is delighted to partner with Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo and we know that it will be a raging success as an industry-wide education and networking event in October.”

Tickets for Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo go on sale early in May. Commercial partnership opportunities will be available very soon. For further information, go to www.golfbusinessforumpgaexpo.com