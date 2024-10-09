Sapphire Coast Legends split three ways - PGA of Australia

Tura Beach Country Club defended par with everything it had but Peter Lonard, Guy Wall and Mark Boulton dealt with it best to share victory at the Sapphire Coast Legends Pro-Am.

Played across Merimbula Golf Club (par 71) and Tura Beach (par 73) over two days, Lonard, Wall and Boulton finished the 36 holes at even par, Wall, Boulton and Mike Harwood the only players to play Tura Beach in even par.

For Wall, the difficulty of the challenge brought him into the frame for his first PGA Legends Tour win in more than a year.

“If a pair of 5-unders wins the tournament, I’m not really going to be a chance,” said Wall.

“I’m kind of steady, good control of distances on the iron shots, and that’s important around here.

“When it gets tough and par’s a good score, then that lifts my chances.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

A brilliant round of 5-under 66 gave Peter Jones a three-stroke lead after Round 1 at Merimbula but, like many, he would fall foul to the test of Tura Beach.

One-under on arrival at Tura Beach, Lonard made two bogeys in his first six holes but responded with late birdies at 13 and 16 in a round of 1-over 74 to finish square after 36.

Boulton and Wall both shot even-par 71 at Merimbula but endured some ups and downs on their way to even-par 73s at Tura Beach.

Boulton was hot out of the blocks with three birdies in his first seven holes but a run of four bogeys and two birdies across six holes late in his round brought him back to the pack.

He maintained a one-stroke advantage but a dropped shot at his penultimate hole – the par 4 first – would drop him back to even par.

Wall also had three birdies in his six holes – along with a lone bogey – but would have to conjure something late to join Boulton and Lonard on top.

A double-bogey at the par-4 seventh left Wall with work to do and he answered with a closing birdie at the par-4 12th.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

“It was good to begin with,” said Mark Boulton.

“I seemed to find greens and make putts and then, towards the afternoon, the greens firmed up and found them a bit harder to hold. That made it a bit difficult, but in the end, got over the line with just enough numbers.

“I’ve said it many times, but to be in amongst the fraternity with some of these real legends that played for many years and been everywhere, it’s an absolute privilege to be a part of.”

“Played the par 5s well,” said Guy Wall.

“Didn’t reach them all, but you’ve just got to lay back to a yardage sometimes and relied on my wedge game.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Mark Boulton 71-73—144

T1 Peter Lonard 70-74—144

T1 Guy Wall 71-73—144

T4 Andre Stolz 70-75—145

T4 Brad Burns 71-74—145

T6 Michael Harwood 73-73—146

T6 Grahame Stinson 72-74—146

NEXT UP

The South Coast swing continues on Friday with the 36-hole Mollymook NSW Senior Masters at Mollymook Golf Club’s Hilltop Course to be followed by the ACT Senior PGA Championship starting Tuesday at Fairbairn Golf Club.