Sanchez snags ‘lucky break’ en route to Rocky Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

A fortuitous bounce on the penultimate hole has helped to secure Matias Sanchez a two-stroke win at the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am at Rockhampton Golf Club.

At $60,000 in prize money, the 54-hole Rockhampton Pro-Am is one of the richest on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series circuit, 2023 marking the 15th year of sponsorship by Ian Weigh Toyota.

Two strokes back of co-leaders Josh Armstrong and James Marchesani at the start of the third and final round, Sanchez arrived at the golf course expecting to need a low number to contend for the title.

Strong winds and fast greens gave him cause to reconsider, quickly deciding to make par his friend as he sought to advance up the leaderboard.

Three straight birdies was the perfect start but it would be birdies at his final two holes that would seal the deal, including a favourable bounce on 17 following a wayward tee shot.

“I got a lucky break on 17,” admitted Sanchez.

“I hit 3-wood into the trees and it spat back out on the fairway and gave me a good look and I ended up making birdie.

“I thought I had to shoot a pretty low number to start the day but as it turned out, when we got to the golf course it was pretty windy and the greens were a foot quicker than they were the first two days.

“The game-plan changed pretty quickly just to keep it in play and accumulate as many pars as possible.

“Thrilled to get my first victory and want to thank my coach Tim Wendel and my entire support crew for their help in getting me to this point.”

Sanchez shot 4-under 68 on the final day to finish at 10-under par, two clear of Armstrong (72) and Doug Klein (70).

Armstrong arrived at the final hole needing to birdie the par-5 18th to join Sanchez at 10-under but made bogey to drop to 8-under and level with Klein.

Aaron Wilkin produced the round of the week on Sunday to finish in a tie for fourth with Brett Rankin (71), Wilkin’s 7-under 65 starting with three straight bogeys followed by eight straight birdies.

In the Junior Pro-Am held in conjunction on Sunday, Zane Blackborough (pictured, centre) won the Gross title with a round of 72 while Lilly McGuinness (pictured, left) won the Nett event with 70.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Tin Can Bay Pro-Am on Tuesday followed by the Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am at Virginia Golf Club on Friday.

