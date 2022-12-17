Ruffels, Rudgeley start well at LET Q School - PGA of Australia

Twenty-two-year-old Victorian Gabi Ruffels has made a bright start in her quest to play her way onto the Ladies European Tour in 2023.

After the first of five rounds at the LET qualifier at La Manga in Spain, Ruffels is in a share of fourth, her round of four-under 69 on the South Course putting her three back of Danish amateur Amalie Leth-Nissen (seven-under 64, North Course).

Tied for 19th at the Women’s Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club just two weeks ago, Ruffels is in Europe in part due to a missed deadline to enter the LPGA TOUR Q-Series.

Ruffels logged five top-10 finishes in finishing 15th on the Epson Tour Order of Merit this season, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023.

When she missed the cut-off for the submission of entries two days after the Epson Tour finale, she and coach Grant Waite plotted a new path that included a return home to Melbourne and qualifying school in Europe.

With four rounds to play it could prove to be a prescient move.

Also in good position after day one is West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley.

Rudgeley turned professional in the days prior to the Women’s Australian Open and is one shot behind Ruffels in a share of sixth following her round of three-under 68 on the North Course.

Rudgeley went bogey-free in Round 1 with birdies at two of the par 5s and a third at the par-3 eighth.

Amy Walsh is the next best of the Aussies at even par (73, SC) with Kelsey Bennett and Kristalle Blum two shots further back after 75s also on the South Course.

Stefanie Hall (76) and Jordan O’Brien (77) round out the Aussie contingent hoping to earn status over the following four rounds.