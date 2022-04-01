Ruffels revels in LPGA major return - PGA of Australia

Gabi Ruffels has once again underlined her major credentials with a fighting first round of four-under 68 to be just two back at the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

Fellow Australian Minjee Lee set the early pace alongside American Jennifer Kupcho, the pair returning scores of six-under 66 to be one clear of defending champion Patty Tavatanakit (67) and two ahead of a group of six players – including Ruffels – in a share of fourth at four-under.

Although without status on the LPGA Tour in 2022, Ruffels earned her place in the field courtesy of her tie for 19th 12 months ago, having finished in a tie for 15th at Mission Hills in 2020 in her major championship debut.

“I know I have one under my belt but I do want a little bit more.”@minjeegolf has made the ideal start to her pursuit of a second major title, firing a round of 66 to lead midway through Round 1 of the #chevronchampionship.https://t.co/EXO0uyOq2y — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 31, 2022

Parents Anna-Maria Fernandez and Ray Ruffels live just 20 minutes from the site of the year’s first major while the course itself is reminiscent of her home course, Toscana Country Club at Indian Wells.

On and off the golf course, it is an event where Ruffels feels right at home.

“I feel like I’m a local. My parents live 20 minutes away so I love it out here,” Ruffels said after her opening round.

“I feel comfortable out here and I feel like I practice on similar courses. I play at Toscana Country Club and they have two courses that are pretty similar, similar grass to this… I just feel comfortable out here.

“I don’t have any status so when I do get a start I’m just grateful to be here.

“Last year I had exemptions on the LPGA Tour but couldn’t quite get status through Q School.

“I just think it’s grateful being out here, having a lot of fun and playing against the best in the world.”

Birdies everywhere 🔥 @GabiRuffels trails by two at the @Chevron_Golf going into the second round! pic.twitter.com/AC4BAPcJVX — LPGA (@LPGA) April 1, 2022

Like her countrywomen Lee and Hannah Green (70), Ruffels began her championship on the back nine.

Birdies at 11, 15, 18 and two put her in position to challenge for top spot only to stall mid-round with back-to-back bogeys at four and five.

The 21-year-old earned those back with consecutive birdies at seven and eight as she experienced Mission Hills for the first time with fans in attendance.

“I started on 10 and then birdie on 11 to get me going. I stayed steady there throughout and then I made a pretty good putt at 15 and made a good birdie on 18 in front of the fans,” she added.

“This is my third year and this is the first year with fans so that birdie on 18 was pretty cool.

“To have fans cheering and clapping, I haven’t really experienced that before.

“Turned in three-under and then struggled in the middle of the round a bit when the wind picked up but was happy to make a pretty good birdie at seven and then a good birdie at eight.”

Round 1 scores

T1 Minjee Lee (66)

T4 Gabi Ruffels (68)

T16 Hannah Green (70)

T63 Sarah Kemp (73)

T78 Su Oh (74)