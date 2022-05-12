Kim, Ruffels book US Women's Open berths - PGA of Australia

Two of Australia’s best young female pros have played their way into the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina next month.

Victorian Gabriela Ruffels (right) graduated from the Dragonfly Country Club qualifying sectional today to join Sydney’s Grace Kim in the field for the greatest tournament in women’s golf.

Ruffels, 22, will be competing in her second US Women’s Open.

She was tied-13th in the 2020 edition in Houston playing on an invitation as part of her 2019 US Women’s Amateur victory.

More recently she has been playing on the Epson Tour in the US.

And another one! Add our 2019 U.S. Am champ Gabriela Ruffels to the list of Trojans that will play in the @uswomensopen after she takes 2nd in the Dragonfly CC qualifier today at -7, bringing the USC total to 8️⃣! Ruffels tied for 13th at the 2020 U.S. Open. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/A3qjwULwL0 — USC Women’s Golf (@USCWomensGolf) May 11, 2022

Kim, 21, will be making her major championship debut having passed through qualifying in a playoff in New Jersey earlier this week.

She is a former Australian Amateur (2021) and Australian Junior Amateur champion. Kim also has been playing on the Epson Tour recently.

The US Women’s Open will be played from 2-5 June and carries a $US10 million prize pool.

Other Australians already qualified include Minjee Lee and Hannah Green.