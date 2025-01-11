Rudgeley snatches lead late at Webex Players Series Perth - PGA of Australia

Kirsten Rudgeley snatched the 54-hole lead from a trio of fellow West Australians with a final-hole eagle at Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee.

Starting with a day’s best 8-under 64 from WA rookie Jordan Doull, it was a frenetic Saturday afternoon of scoring at Royal Fremantle Golf Club that at one point saw 13 players within three strokes of the lead.

Seeking to become the fourth woman to win a Webex Players Series event, Rudgeley gave the contenders something to chase, however, with an eagle at the par-5 18th for a third straight round of 5-under 67 and 15-under par total.

A monster drive across the dogleg left Haydn Barron just 147 metres into the 497m 18th hole to also close out his round with an eagle and claim outright second at 13-under, one clear of Doull, veteran Brett Rumford (66) and Queenslander Anthony Quayle (66).

New Zealand’s Kerry Mountcastle (69) and 36-hole co-leader Jake McLeod (71) share sixth at 11-under par, Sunday shaping as a genuine shootout in the west.

With a throng of family and friends set to flood her gallery again on Sunday, Rudgeley is feeling right at home in her quest for a maiden professional victory.

“I had quite a few actually. It was nice; family, friends. It was nice to see actually,” Rudgeley said of her fan base.

“I’m kind of in the zone, just focusing what I need to do, but you do hear those voices and you’re like, That’s him, that’s her.”

Disappointed not to make it three straight birdies at the par-5 second, Rudgeley didn’t add to her overnight total of 10-under until she made back-to-back birdies at five and six.

She dropped a shot at the par-3 eighth but moved to 3-under on her round with birdies at 11 and 13.

Playing 248 metres from the women’s tee, Rudgeley set up birdie by driving the green at the par-4 15th and then hit 8-iron from 143 metres into the par-5 finisher, converting the eagle putt from the back edge to pull two strokes clear.

On the back of his rookie season on the DP World Tour where he failed to keep his card, Barron is pleasantly surprised to be so prominent in his first tournament since he was tied 13th at the Victorian PGA Championship in early December.

The 28-year-old eagled 18 and the par-5 sixth in a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Saturday at a course where he has enjoyed success in the past.

Second to Hayden Hopewell at the 2020 WA Open at Royal Fremantle, Barron is revelling in his familiarity with the venue and the comforts of home.

“It’s so nice to just be at home, going home to my missus and my dog every night has been pretty cool,” said Barron.

“Coming off last year when every single week just felt so big and so scary, to come back to an event like this – which is obviously an amazing event – but comparative to what I’ve been playing doesn’t feel that crazy.”

Second in a playoff at the WA PGA Championship in October, Doull delivered his lowest round on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia to date to join the hunt for his breakthrough win.

Having played alongside partner Kathryn Norris for the first two rounds, Doull admitted that he felt more relaxed having Kathryn on the bag on Saturday.

“She played well, but you don’t want to see her miss the cut,” said Doull, who had eight birdies on Saturday, the highlight his 20-footer on 13 after skipping his second shot through a bunker.

“That was kind of hard but having her on the bag, it just reinforces lines off the tee and on putts.”

Saturday also saw the start to both the Webex All Abilities Players Series Perth and Webex Junior Players Series Perth tournaments.

Lake Karrinyup’s Krishav Sheth leads the Junior Players Series by three after a round of 1-under 71 while Willunga Players Series winner Steven Alderson has a three-stroke lead in the All Abilities tournament.

The final round of the Webex Players Series Perth will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 2pm-7pm AEDT on Sunday with the final group to tee off at 2:10pm AEDT.