Brisbane named host city of the BMW Australian PGA Championship until 2025 - PGA of Australia

One of Australian golf’s majors, the BMW Australian PGA Championship, has announced Brisbane will continue as its host city until at least 2025, with the tournament to be hosted at the Royal Queensland Golf Club, the current home of the PGA and 2032 Olympic Golf venue.

The 2025 edition of the BMW Australian PGA Championship will be the 25th in a row to be staged in Queensland and the fifth consecutive year at Royal Queensland.

In 2023, more than 61,000 people attended to watch Min Woo Lee take home the Joe Kirkwood Cup for the first time and more than $17 million was injected into Queensland’s visitor economy.

This year’s championship will again feature a stellar field, with Min Woo Lee returning to defend his title from November 21-24 at Royal Queensland.

The PGA’s Party Hole, which has been a feature of the tournament in its time at Royal Queensland, will return again in 2024. More than 12,000 fans are expected to enjoy the offering on this hole alone, with hospitality suites, grandstands and family areas surrounding the par-three, providing a fun experience for all fans during the tournament.

Kids Day, Meet the Pros and the Callaway Kids Course are just a selection of the other activities that will be on offer across the week.

PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman said: “Our partnership with the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency. has helped to take our championship to new levels – and there’s much more to come over the next two years.

“Royal Queensland has also been a key factor in the growth of the BMW Australian PGA Championship which is now well established as a highlight of Brisbane and Australia’s sporting calendar.

“The club and its members have been very welcoming hosts, and the golf course has enhanced its status as one of Australia’s best, creating some memorable moments and providing a worthy challenge to the elite players in our game.”

Queensland’s Tourism and Sport Minister Michael Healy welcomed the BMW Australian PGA Championship back to Brisbane.

“It is fantastic news that Australia’s oldest golf tournament and real fan favourite will be back at the revered Royal Queensland course again in 2025,” he said.

“This highly sought after marquee event always commands a cracking field, ensuring big galleries are out enjoying the golf and Queensland’s great lifestyle.

“Our visitor economy will also get a boost with visitors chipping in as they immerse themselves in the city’s world-class accommodation and exceptional dining experiences.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Australian PGA Championship extension reflects Brisbane’s status as a premier sporting and lifestyle destination.

“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and we are thrilled to welcome back this global event to the Royal Queensland fairways in 2025,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Our city’s incredible vibrant precincts like Howard Smith Wharves, West Village and Fish Lane make Brisbane the perfect backdrop for the tournament’s fifth consecutive year.

“This Championship isn’t just a highlight of our year-round major events calendar, but an important economic driver for local businesses, bringing more visitors to our hotels, tourism, bars, and restaurants.”

Royal Queensland General Manager Sean Dobson said: “Royal Queensland Golf Club is proud to continue our partnership with the Australian PGA. The development of this key relationship has placed Brisbane, Queensland and Golf in Australia at the forefront of the map internationally via a telecast that reaches over 250 million people.

“Royal Queensland Golf Club with the assistance of the Australian PGA has through key tournament learnings and ongoing conversations with the PGA and its partners enhanced its position nationally and internationally.

“A key outcome as the club prepares to be host venue for the 2032 Olympics has been the opportunity to leverage all these learnings to start the delivery of significant infrastructure improvements to Members.”

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and will again serve as the opening tournament of its season-long Race to Dubai.

Ben Cowen, the DP World Tour’s Chief Tournament and Operations Officer, said: “Our members have enjoyed playing at Royal Queensland over the past few years and I’m sure they will look forward to returning to Brisbane once again in 2025. Our thanks go to the Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council for their continued support of the event.

“The Australian PGA Championship has served as an excellent launchpad for our Race to Dubai in recent years, and the addition of BMW as title sponsor only elevates the event further.”

About the BMW Australian PGA Championship

The BMW Australian PGA Championship has an impressive honour roll of past winners, including 11 major championship winners – Cameron Smith (2018-17, 2022), Adam Scott (2019, 2013), Geoff Ogilvy (2008), Greg Norman (1984-85), Ian Baker-Finch (1983), Wayne Grady (1988, 1991), Seve Ballesteros (1981), Hale Irwin (1978), Kel Nagle (1949, 1954, 1958-59, 1965, 1968), Peter Thomson (1967) and Gary Player (1957).