Royal Canberra’s Bree Arthur qualifies for Championship Final in style

Former Ladies European Tour player Bree Arthur has shown that her game remains sharp by taking out the NSW/ACT PGA Professionals Championship at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Sydney on Tuesday.

Currently the Golf Operations Manager at Royal Canberra Golf Club, Arthur was a three-time winner on the ALPG Tour before spending six seasons in Europe and called on all of that experience in tournament pressure to win in style at Twin Creeks.

Measuring 545 metres at its maximum, the par-5 ninth shaped as a daunting finishing hole for Arthur but she made light work of it, holing out for eagle to close out a round of 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory that secures a spot at the PGA Professionals Championship Final at Hamilton Island Golf Club in September.

“Really pleased with how I played given I haven’t had too many opportunities to play in the past few months,” said Arthur, who moved from Royal Sydney to Royal Canberra in February.

“It was a bit of a surprise to hole out for eagle on the last hole of the day and to get the win in the end.”

In somewhat extraordinary circumstances the runner-up also came from Arthur’s group, Bathurst’s Dylan Thompson posting a 4-under 68 to also grab one of the 12 spots in the field at Hamilton Island.

Nathan Miller, Larry Austin and Paul Maiolo rounded out the top five but there was a five-way playoff necessary to determine the final two qualifiers for Hamilton Island.

Benjamin Stowe, Nelson Turner, Kurt Stegbauer, Luke O’Carrigan and Andrew Welsford returned to the first hole for the opening hole of the sudden-death playoff with Stowe’s approach shot to a foot ensuring he got the first of the qualifying positions.

With O’Carrigan eliminated at the first hole Turner, Stegbauer and Welsford advanced to the par-3 second where Turner’s shot to 10 feet and subsequent birdie earned the Avondale Golf Club professional the 12th and final spot.

Qualifiers for Championship Final

Bree Arthur

Dylan Thompson

Nathan Miller

Larry Austin

Paul Maiolo

Jordan Widdicombe

Gregory Bayley

Jordan Mullaney

David Paddison

Jack Wilson

Benjamin Stowe

Nelson Turner