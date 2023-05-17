Rosebud returns as DP World Tour Q School venue - PGA of Australia

The path to the DP World Tour in 2024 will start at Rosebud Country Club in Victoria for aspiring Australian Professionals.

After making history last year as the first DP World Tour Qualifying School venue outside of Europe, Rosebud Country Club on the Mornington Peninsula will be one of two First Stage tournaments to be held from August 29-September 1.

Led by hometown favourite and medalist James Marchesani, Tom Power Horan, Blake Collyer, Lachlan Barker, John Lyras, Kyle Michel and Linus Yip (pictured) all advanced from Rosebud to Second Stage of Qualifying School.

Michel was the only player to progress from Rosebud all the way to Final Stage while Power Horan has since gone on to secure a DP World Tour card through the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit. A new batch of players now have the opportunity to take a step towards one of the world’s biggest tours without having to leave Australia.

Hosting First Stage for players in Australia is part of the PGA Tour of Australasia’s alignment with the DP World Tour and a key foundation in the PGA of Australia’s ethos of providing pathways for its players.

Along with Rosebud’s return there are five new venues that will host DP World Tour Qualifying with those who qualify for Final Stage to head back to INFINITUM in Spain for the dramatic finale.

Since its inception in 1976, DP World Tour Qualifying School has produced a host of Major champions, world No.1s and Ryder Cup stars including Colin Montgomerie, Sandy Lyle, Justin Rose and Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

Hopefuls from across the globe will once again compete through three stages of Qualifying School in 2023 as they attempt to earn a life-changing spot on the DP World Tour in 2024.

The 2023 DP World Tour Qualifying School schedule has been confirmed, which includes five new venues and a return to INFINITUM for its dramatic finale 👇#DPWTQS — DP World Tour Q-School (@DPWTQSchool) May 17, 2023

Millennium Golf in Beringen will become the first golf club in Belgium to host The Qualifying School, while four further new venues in Europe have been added to the schedule.

Three of the five venues making their Qualifying School debuts will act as First Stage venues, including Millennium Golf Club in Belgium, Donnington Grove Golf Club in England and Royal Oak Golf Club in Denmark.

Desert Springs Resort in Almeria and Isla Canela in Huelva return to the DP World Tour Qualifying School schedule as a Second Stage setting, along with two new Spanish venues; Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete and Fontanals Golf Club in Girona.

“DP World Tour Qualifying School offers professionals and amateurs a chance to achieve their dream of playing on the DP World Tour,” said Mike Stewart, DP World Tour Qualifying School Director.

“As a global Tour we are thrilled that Rosebud Country Club in Australia returns as a First Stage venue to give that opportunity to players in the Asia-Pacific region.

“All 14 venues on our Qualifying School schedule will provide players with a true test and those that come through the rigorous three stage process will be ready to compete on the DP World Tour in 2024.

“We are looking forward to returning to the stunning INFINITUM, which have hosted four successful editions of our finale and we are grateful for their help and hospitality. Through our collective partnership and teamwork, our players will be treated to a first-class event that will be eagerly anticipated on our schedule.”

The Final Stage of Qualifying School will take place at INFINITUM from November 10-15, 2023, where 156 players will compete over six rounds.

Each player will play two rounds at the Lakes Course and the Hills Course at INFINITUM, before the top 70 and ties play the final two rounds at the Lakes Course, with the top 25 and ties earning DP World Tour playing privileges for 2024.

Entries for the DP World Tour Qualifying School will open on Monday, June 5. For further details please contact the Entries Department [email protected]