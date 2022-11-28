Rookies bank valuable experience in pro debuts - PGA of Australia

West Australians Connor McKinney and Hayden Hopewell will tee it up in this week’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne armed with something more valuable than their first cheques as professionals.

McKinney and Hopewell both made the cut in their professional debuts at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland on Sunday and had differing thoughts as to how to spend their first pay cheque.

McKinney was thinking only of his stomach – “It might buy me a nice lunch” – while Hopewell had his head in mind, a new laptop to help complete some study.

It is the experience they have banked over four days playing in front of enormous galleries, however, that will provide the richest reward.

McKinney left with bragging rights and a slightly more inflated bank balance and a shot of confidence that last week’s decision to turn professional was indeed the right one.

“At the end of the day it just showed me that I can compete at this level,” said McKinney, who had rounds of 71-67-77-67 to finish tied 31st.

“What I’ll take away from it is that I don’t feel like I don’t belong here. I feel like I can play.

“Yesterday I was in front of Min (Woo Lee) and behind ‘Scotty’ so I was like, Shit, there’s a few people out here. It’s fun.

“I’ve played in front of crowds in amateur golf but they’re a lot different compared to this.

“Great atmosphere, great week. Probably couldn’t think of a better way to start my pro career.”

Hayden Hopewell takes his drop from the grandstand at the 18th hole at Royal Queensland on Sunday.

Hopewell, too, was exposed to some scenarios that he has not had to face in his amateur days.

The 20-year-old had to take a drop at the 72nd hole after his ball came to rest in front of the main grandstand – the third time he required such relief for the week – and had grandstands full of revellers to entertain at the par-3 17th TaylorMade Party Hole.

“You’ve got the crowd on most of the holes but then you hit that 17th hole and it’s got the music blasting,” said Hopewell after rounds of 71-69-74-71 and 56th position.

“All you want to do is try and hit a good shot or hole a putt to make the crowd go loud.

“Definitely a cool thing in golf and they probably need more of it.”

The 2020 WA Open champion, Hopewell is accustomed to playing in pro events.

But he conceded that there was an extra level of excitement that he was starting out on the next phase of what he hopes will be a long career.

“I’ve played pro events in the past. It’s the same golf, it’s the same me so I just keep playing the way I do and hopefully tick one over soon,” added Hopewell, who will attend Asian Tour Qualifying School early in the new year.

“I was excited when Monday came around. It was kind of the unknown, the first pro event.

“Obviously made the first cut which was the goal and then to try and improve on that on the weekend. It didn’t quite go that way but the whole experience of it, seeing all these players, just being here was definitely a privilege.”

As for that first pay day?

“To be honest, I’ll just leave it in the bank account. I might put it towards a new laptop. I’ve got some study to do so a new laptop might be all right,” he said.