Rogers and Rankin share Howeston Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Meadowbrook Golf Club Teaching Professional Matthew Rogers has used all his nous and experience to earn a share of victory at the Howeston Pro-Am in Brisbane.

Playing in the first group off the 10th tee at Howston Golf Course in the Redland Bay area, Rogers had five birdies in his round of four-under 67, Brett Rankin the only player in the 59-strong field to match him by day’s end.

A former host venue of the Queensland PGA Championship, Howeston Golf Course and the Weston family have been hosting events consistently since 1980 and once again put on a wonderful tournament.

Cool winds and passing showers kept scores in check as only five players managed to break par, Rogers relying on his course management smarts to record just the lone bogey in his round.

“I hit it really solid all day,” said Rogers, a former player on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

“I minimised my mistakes most of the day, even with a flushed flop shank which I lipped out for birdie.

“I played here quite a lot many years ago so it was familiar. It was great to be back and see some familiar faces.”

A three-time winner on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series already this season, Rankin also started his round from the 10th tee and made a hot start.

He was four-under as he turned to the front nine, closing with an even-par 35 to draw level with Rogers at four-under.

“It was great to be back,” said Rankin. “It’s great to see something like this run by a family for so long.

“My start helped a lot, being three-under through the first five holes.

“There was some trying conditions so it was great to get another win.”

Peter Wilson made an unfortunate bogey on his closing hole to finish one back in outright second, Peter Martin (69) and Deyen Lawson (70) rounding out the top five.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the TruHealth Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am on Thursday.

