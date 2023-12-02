Rodgers getting great value out of his Open experience - PGA of Australia

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open experience has won over PGA TOUR player Patrick Rodgers who starts the final round at The Australian today with a big chance to record his first victory since 2015.

Four times a runner-up on the world’s biggest tour with his last win coming on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015, Rodgers is just one shot behind the 54-hole leaders, Australia’s Min Woo Lee and Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino, after rounds of 64-70-68.

After being in the thick of Min Woo Mania in the final group on Saturday afternoon, today he’s more hidden away in the second last group with Australian Lucas Herbert and fellow American Sean Crocker.

“The atmosphere was electric,” Rodgers said of his third-round experience.

“Obviously everyone here is rooting hard for Min, as they should be. He’s showing out in his national open and it’s really cool to see. It’s a fun environment to be a part of.”

Rodgers’ plan for the final round is to “stay under the radar”, while the crowd’s attention goes on to Lee and the other Australians in the hunt for their national title.

“I know it’s going to take a great round,” he said.

“There’s a lot of guys with a good chance, so one of us is going to fire a good one.”

Whatever happens this afternoon, the 31-year-old says his trip to Sydney for his first Australian Open in almost a decade has been one well worth making.

“I told my caddie, who’s a good buddy of mine, that we’re getting our money’s worth from coming down here. Yeah, it’s absolutely wonderful,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to be down here playing. It’s of course an opportunity for me to get ready for next year, but what an opportunity to just play at an amazing event.”