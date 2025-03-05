Rick Kulacz appointed High Performance Manager for Western Australia - PGA of Australia

Golf Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Kulacz as the new High Performance Manager (HPM) for Western Australia.

Kulacz, a former Golf Australia Rookie Squad member himself and two-time winner on the Asian Tour, brings valuable competitive experience to the role.

He will join the Golf Australia team in early March and undergo several months of integration with the High Performance team before officially commencing in the Golf WA role after the Australian Interstate Teams matches which take place in Perth early May.

Brad James, General Manager of High Performance at Golf Australia, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment.

“We are excited to have Rick as part of the team and, more importantly, having a full-time role delivering a program that we feel the athletes, both amateur and professional, will benefit from.”

The appointment represents an increased commitment from Golf Australia, which will provide enhanced financial and resource support for the Western Australian high-performance program.

“We are determined to continue the success that WA has had in producing exceptional people and athletes like the current crop of world-class golfers in Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, and Min Woo Lee – alongside rookie athletes such as Kirsten Rudgeley,” added James.

This strategic appointment reinforces Golf Australia’s dedication to developing elite talent across the country and particularly in Western Australia, which has become known for producing world-class golfers.