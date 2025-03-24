Return to Gunnamatta a National treasure - PGA of Australia

Few golf properties on the planet have the luxury of three championship-calibre courses capable of hosting a tournament at a moment’s notice.

The National Golf Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula is Australia’s only golf club with three 18-hole courses at a single site – The National boasts a fourth course, Long Island, at Frankston – and is the host course for a fourth straight year of The National Tournament starting Thursday.

For the second time, the tournament will be played on the Gunnamatta Course, a Tom Doak layout on the site previously occupied by the Peter Thomson and Mike Wolveridge-designed Ocean Course.

The jewel in the crown that is golf on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, acknowledged the impact hosting such events has on the entire region.

“It’s fantastic to see The National Tournament return to the spectacular Gunnamatta Course at The National,” said Mr Dimopouulos.

“It’s a world-class course that’s a true test of skill and strategy, and it will be a brilliant setting for spectators to see some amazing golf.

“The National Golf Club boasts four of the finest courses in the country, and the Mornington Peninsula as a whole is one of Australia’s premier golfing destinations – with stunning landscapes continuing to attract elite competition and passionate golf fans.

“This tournament, in addition to the fantastic success of the recent Australian Open and Vic Open, reinforces Victoria’s reputation as Australia’s sporting capital and a world-class destination for golf.

“Events like this not only showcase our incredible courses but also support local businesses, drive tourism and cement our state’s position on the global golfing stage.”

Sydney’s Nathan Barbieri is another excited by the tournament’s return to the Gunnamatta course.

Runner-up to American Derek Ackerman three years ago, Barbieri has finished top 10 at each Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament played at The National and was medallist at Qualifying School that was played on the Mornington Peninsula last April.

It should come as no surprise that he finds comfort in the creativity called upon at each of The National’s courses.

“It’s a nice property,” said Barbieri.

“The courses are always good and I like that style of golf. You need a lot of imagination with the slopes and the positioning of the green sites.

“I’ve always enjoyed golf in Victoria, where you get to play the ball along the ground a lot. You just get to be creative.

“My main memory of the Gunnamatta course is the bowl greens where you can be creative depending on the hole locations each day.

“All the courses at The National are really nice.”

One of golf’s most acclaimed course architects, Barbieri’s comments will be music to the ears of Tom Doak, who sought to enhance playability for members and provide a stage for professionals to showcase a variety of skills.

“A lot of the old green sites were kind of fighting into a big slope and if you didn’t get the ball up to the green, it came rolling back at you,” said Doak.

“They reshaped a few of them to try and reduce that but they basically just had some greens in hard places.

“Changing it around, we’ve got a lot of greens in bowls or at least there’s one part of the green you feel like you can get to comfortably.

“That may not be where you want to get it to today, but at least you’ve got a safe play. The old course, you really didn’t have many safe plays; it was hard.”

The National Tournament is the final event of the 2024/2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season and will see the finalisation of the Order of Merit.