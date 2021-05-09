Record-breaking Aylen takes out Associate Championship

Lachlan Aylen has cruised to a five-shot victory to claim the Vic/Tas PGA Associate Championship.

The second year PGA Associate at the Eynesbury Golf & Homestead in Victoria, lead wire-to-wire to secure the title, and created tournament history in the process.

Aylen shot a steady 1-under par 71 around the Captains course of the Tocumwal Golf & Bowls Club to record a comfortable victory.

The forecast was a foggy start to the morning but the players awoke to another beautiful Tocumwal morning.

There was no breeze to speak of and the only challenge that was presented to the players was the Captains course and their quick greens.

Aylen put any nerves to rest from the outset with a birdie at the first followed by another at the seventh, but these were offset by bogeys at the fifth and sixth holes.

Unfortunately, neither of his playing partners were able to apply any pressure and Aylen was able to complete a great week with a birdie on the 71st hole to have a relaxed walk down the 72nd.

Aylen finished with a Tournament Record equalling total of 17-under par 271 ahead of Steffi Vogel (Cobram-Barooga) in outright second on 276.

Tim Walker (Peninsula-Kingswood) was outright third on 280. Tied for fourth was Danny Nesbitt (Wollongong) and Connor McLean (Melton Valley) on 283.

With his win Aylen not only claimed the Vic/Tas PGA Associate title and just over $6000 in prizemoney but also the Victorian PGA Associate Championship which was played concurrently during the tournament.

View the final leaderboard at pga.org.au.