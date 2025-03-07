Record prize money for PGA Professionals Championship - PGA of Australia

Qualifiers for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final will compete for a record prize purse when it is played at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in November.

The PGA Professionals Championship of Tasmania on April 11 will mark the start of the state qualifiers, leading players from each state to advance to the $100,000 National Final from November 11-13.

In a further boost to the PPC, Heritage Golf and Country Club has extended its role as host venue for the next three years having first staged the National Final in 2023.

“We are very proud of our course and facilities here at The Heritage Golf and Country Club and are equally proud and excited to be staging the PGA Professional Championship over the next three years,” said PGA Professional and Heritage Golf and Country Club Operations Manager, Michael Dean.

“This event, coupled with the Heritage Classic, allows us to showcase what we have achieved and reinstates our position in the industry as a top-class tournament venue.

“We are big advocates for women in golf, so are excited to be a part of an event that recognises women PGA Professionals equally to the men.”

In addition to the support of The Heritage Golf and Country Club, the prize money increase from $65,000 last year to $100,000 in 2025 is only possible thanks to partnerships with Club Car, Acushnet and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

While they spend the majority of their working lives improving the golf experience for others, PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman, believes it is important to reward Members who maintain a passion for playing themselves.

“PGA Professionals are the lifeblood of the golf industry so it is only fitting that our Members are afforded the opportunity to compete for a national championship,” said Kirkman.

“The support of our partners, including The Heritage Golf and Country Club, has allowed us to increase total prize money, and the leading two men will qualify for the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland in November.

“The establishment of the Women’s PGA Professionals Championship last year was a welcome addition and I hope to see that grow in the years to come.”

PGA Professionals Championship schedule

Friday April 11

PGA Professionals Championship of Tasmania

Riverside Golf Club

Monday April 28

PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland

Mirage Country Club

Monday June 16

PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria

Portsea Golf Club

Friday June 20

PGA Professionals Championship of South Australia

Mt Osmond Golf Club

Monday June 30

PGA Professionals Championship of Western Australia

Cottesloe Golf Club

Tuesday July 1

PGA Professionals Championship of NSW/ACT

Castle Hill Golf Club

Tuesday July 29

PGA Professionals Championship of South-East Queensland

Nudgee Golf Club

November 11-13

PGA Professionals Championship National Final

Heritage Golf and Country Club