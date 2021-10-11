Record-equalling opening round puts Wills on top at QLD PGA Associate Champs

Harrison Wills equalled a 26-year-old record with a round of 8-under par 64 to lead the QLD PGA Associate Championship by five shots after the first day’s play.

“It all came together today with both my long game and the putter,” said Wills who is undertaking his PGA Membership Pathway Program at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast.

“I have not done anything different with my game other than sticking to my plan – and it is starting to pay off.”

Wills’ bogey-free round, which comprised six birdies and an eagle, matched a feat set by Wayne Perske at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in Logan during the 1995 QLD Open, on the tight and windy course where ball control is crucial.

Not to be outdone, Mackay PGA Associate Gavin Moran added to the highlight reel by hitting a hole-in-one with his 6 iron on the par three 15th hole.

Five shots back in second place is Southport PGA Associate Peter Lyon after his 3-under 69 which included five birdies and two bogeys.

“I played really well today, other than a few shots, and it’s hard to believe I am five shots behind actually,” Lyon said.

Rounding out the top three is last year’s runner-up Elliot Beel from Mackay Golf Club who posted a 2-under par 70.

Round two of the 2021 QLD PGA Associate Championship will begin tomorrow morning at 7:00am at the Windaroo Golf Club in the City of Logan.