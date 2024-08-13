Rankin with room to grow ahead of PNG Open - PGA of Australia

With a new season of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia getting underway in Port Moresby on Thursday, not many players can say they are in as rich a vein of form as Brett Rankin right now.

The Queenslander leads the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit list and enters this week at the PNG Open hot off a playoff win at the North Coast Open at Coffs Harbour in his last start, but he says he still has room to grow.

“My iron play has been a bit average the last few weeks and I didn’t feel it was that great last week either, but I’m driving the ball really well and I’m putting well,” Rankin said.

Also in his favour this week is the experience he has gained across previous trips to PNG, including a victory at the Morobe Open, the 36-year-old admitting the Tour’s most northerly stop can be a bit of a shock to the system – even in winter.

“I’m feeling quite comfortable and pretty confident … I’ve played well in PNG in the past,” he said.

“I think the biggest battle is just where you are, and the heat. You have to go in with a strong mental game and just accept it’s different.

“If I just go off and play my game, I’ve had good results here in the past, there’s no reason why I can’t have more good results.”

Rankin successfully went back to Q-school this year to improve his category after finishing outside the top-50 on last season’s Order of Merit, and says that has been a positive springboard heading into this year.

“Last year it was a pretty frustrating season. I actually felt like it was one of my best ball striking seasons, but I just was nowhere with the putter,” he said.

“To play at Moonah Links, I haven’t really played well there in the past, so to play well there and basically know that I’ll get every start, or I should get most starts anyway, is very encouraging.

“I’ve basically got a full schedule, so I’m just excited to get back into playing the Tour season and having a crack.”

While his most recent win grants him entry into the New South Wales Open, Rankin has another big event in his sights.

“The Australian Open is probably the one I’m really looking forward to,” he said.

“I love Kingston Heath, and I love Victoria Golf Club, and I love the Sandbelt”.

The PNG Open, with a field of 108 professionals and amateurs, starts on Thursday morning, and is the first event of the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season. Follow the live scores HERE.