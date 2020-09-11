Rankin tops Windaroo Lakes leaderboard

Brett Rankin has won the Coca-Cola Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am by two strokes in testing Queensland conditions.

Scattered showers swept across the course throughout the day with the biggest impact felt by the afternoon field.

Rankin, however, made the most of the conditions and a run of recent form to fire six birdies and a lone bogey for a winning score of 5-under 67.

“It was good to finally hit some good shots,” said Rankin, who by his own admission had not been happy with his game recently.

“I played yesterday and didn’t think I was going to play that well today.”

ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia rookie Hyunsik Kong was the early clubhouse leader in the afternoon with a round of 3-under 69, a score that would see him finish second behind Rankin.

“I drove the ball well today but I left a few out there on the greens,” said Kong.

After recently returning to Professional golf after time off while exploring other pursuits Adam Blyth set the benchmark for the morning field with a round of 1-under 71 that would see the Queenslander tie for third place alongside local Carbrook PGA Professional Angus Porter, Peter Martin and Chris Wood.

“It is good to be back playing golf again,” said Blyth.

The QLD swing of the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series will take a short break before the Wynnum Pro-Am in December.

To view the final Coca-Cola Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am leaderboard visit pga.org.au.