Rankin to defend NT PGA title across 54 holes

Reigning champion Brett Rankin will lead a host of stars set to travel to the Northern Territory this October for the 54-hole Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

Due to restrictions on interstate and international travel the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournament will be played as a non-Order of Merit event for a prize purse of $70,000 in 2020.

Entries will be open to players currently allowed to travel to the NT without restrictions with Australian stars Jason Norris, Michael Sim, Matt Millar and Aaron Pike all confirmed to tee it up at Palmerston Golf Course.

In addition, recent developments may enable players from Greater Sydney to also join the star-studded field with travel restrictions flagged to ease from 9 October.

“It’s great to be able to return to Palmerston Golf Course this year and have the chance to defend at the NT PGA,” said Rankin.

“Opportunities to play tournaments have been limited since COVID-19 restrictions were introduced so those of us able to play are very grateful to the PGA and all of the major stakeholders for running this tournament.

“My game has been a little bit rusty lately but I’m looking forward to dusting off the clubs a bit more and getting back out there.”

ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Tournaments Director Nick Dastey says the running of the 2020 Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship was important to give those fortunate enough to live in the states able to travel an opportunity to compete at a high-level event.

“The current border restrictions have meant approximately 50 per cent of our exempt players would be able to travel to the Northern Territory in October and this grows to around 70 per cent with those from Greater Sydney included. An event of this calibre remains vitally important for those who can attend and therefore we had no hesitation in proceeding,” said Dastey.

“The continued support and dedication of major stakeholders, Tailor-made Building Services, Northern Territory government and the City of Palmerston Council to bringing the event to Palmerston in 2020 is greatly appreciated.

“The quality of the players already committed is a testament to the popularity of the event and the work they have done in recent years to make it such a success.”

The 2020 tournament will take place from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 October with locals able to enjoy the Palmerston Golf and Country Club facilities while watching world-class golf action.

“We are delighted to treat the Palmerston, Darwin and surrounding communities to 54 holes of high quality tournament golf with some of Australia’s best players in attendance, including our reigning champion Brett Rankin,” said Palmerston Golf and Country Club General Manager Matthew Hewer.

“While we have faced a number of challenges as a golfing community in 2020, we are pleased to be able to host the fifth consecutive Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship at Palmerston Golf Club.”