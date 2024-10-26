Rankin takes charge at Webex Players Series South Australia - PGA of Australia

Adapting to parenthood and a new putter has put Brett Rankin in position for a drought-breaking victory at the Webex Players Series South Australia.

The Queenslander had five birdies in a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 to reach 11-under, one shot clear of Kathryn Norris (64), Ben Eccles (65), Chris Fan (68) and Jake Meenhorst (69).

Norris matched Cory Crawford for the round of the day and will play alongside Rankin in the final group, seeking to join Hannah Green, Sarah Jane Smith and Min A Yoon as women to have won a Webex Players Series event.

She will first have to hunt down Rankin, who made birdies at 10, 12 and 17 to edge ahead as he seeks a second Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia victory to go with his 2019 NT PGA Championship win.

Winner of the World Sand Greens Championship at Binalong Golf Club last month, Rankin was top six at both the PNG Open and WA PGA Championship thanks in part to a new LAB putter that has been in the bag for the past six months.

“I really struggled the last two seasons with the putter and then last year was a bit of a process of adapting to having a newborn,” said Rankin, who had wife Nicole and daughter Dakota in the gallery on Saturday.

“It was just trying to find the right times to practise, how much time I could practise. Some tournaments I felt like I was a bit underdone and then I just really struggled with the mental aspect of the putting.

“I made a significant change around March this year. I’ve gone to an arm-lock (grip) and a LAB putter and it’s done wonders.

“I’m picking up about 2.5 shots per round putting and it shows. That’s 10 shots and I’m shooting 10 to 15-under every tour event now.

“Ball-striking, I’ve been pretty strong for a few years now, but the putting is definitely the turning point for me.”

Like Rankin, Norris has added confidence to her ability to fly the flag for the WPGA players entering the final round.

Not only that, after a career-low 64, she has belief that her game is good enough to beat the boys on Sunday.

“If I play like I did today and hole some putts, which obviously is tricky out there, I can definitely be in the mix,” said Norris, who caddied for her partner Jordan Doull in the final group at Kalgoorlie a fortnight ago.

“It’s obviously there. See how I handle it and see what goes my way.

“I’m sure a lot of the girls will be cheering me on because it is hard work. We don’t hit it that far. And even with our head starts, we’re still struggling to keep up with the men.

“I’m sure I’ll have some backing.”

The 2023 champion at Kalgoorlie, Eccles re-entered the conversation with a stunning finish.

After turning in 3-under, Eccles dropped a shot at the par-4 15th but holed a 12-footer for birdie at the par-3 16th and then chipped in from just short of the green for eagle at the par-4 18th for a 65 and just a one-stroke deficit.

“I feel pretty good about where I’m at,” said Eccles.

“Head’s in a good space so it was nice to play obviously that way and finish that way.

“The game felt pretty good all day to be honest.”

Willunga local and defending champion Steve Alderson (75) has a two-stroke lead in the Webex All Abilities Players Series SA event while Billy White (72) and Malachy Murphy (72) share a four-stroke lead over the field in the Webex Junior Players Series SA tournament.

The final round will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 1pm-6pm AEDT on Sunday.