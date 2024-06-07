Bogey-free Rankin seizes five-shot win at Mackay Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

After two rounds of meeting his goal of bogey-free golf, Brett Rankin grabbed a five-shot win at the PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am.

The Queenslander followed up his Mackay Golf Club course record of 10-under-par 61 in round one on Thursday with a 5-under 66 today to earn his first win of 2024 and repeat his Mackay success from 2022.

Reigning adidas PGA Pro-Am Series champion Andrew Campbell (64-68) birdied two of his final three holes to claim second with a group of five players – Jay Mackenzie, Connor McDade, Lincoln Tighe, Nathan Page and Jack Pountney – a further shot behind.

The low round of Friday came from Ben Henkel whose 8-under 63 lifted him to eighth place, seven shots from the lead.

While the Victorian’s first round of 71 included five bogeys – as well as an albatross on the par-5 ninth – he was bogey-free today in a round which featured a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine.

Rookie Queensland pro Blaike Perkins was the other big mover in the morning groups, carding a 65, highlighted by an eagle on the ninth, to move to 7-under.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

By the time Rankin stood on the 10th tee this afternoon, the 2022 Mackay winner had built his two-shot overnight lead to a five-shot advantage with birdies on the first, fourth and ninth.

An eagle at the par-5 10th sent him further in front.

After looking at the size of his lead, Rankin adjusted his game plan and “shut up shop”, opting for a more conservative approach. The 37-year-old closed with eight straight pars to confirm his runaway win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It’s been a great two days. I went bogey-free for 36 holes,” Rankin said. “It’s hard to beat someone when they go 36 holes without a bogey.

“I’ve been playing really well back home and it’s just nice to continue that form, although tournament golf is a little different.

“It’s probably the best I’ve chipped and putted for some time.”

FINAL LEADERBOARD

-15: Brett Rankin (Qld) 61-66

-10: Andrew Campbell (NSW) 64-68

-9: Lincoln Tighe (NSW) 67-66; Nathan Page (Vic) 67-66; Jack Pountney (NSW) 67-66; Jay Mackenzie (NSW) 65-68; Connor McDade (Vic) 63-70

-8: Ben Henkel (Vic) 71-63

-7: Blaike Perkins (Qld) 70-65; Riley Taylor (NSW) 67-68

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stays in the Mackay region for the Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am on Sunday.

There’s also a two-day event in Western Australia, the Bennco Karratha Pro-Am, starting tomorrow