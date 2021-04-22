Rankin goes low to win City of Brisbane Pro-Am

Brett Rankin has carded a spectacular round of 10-under 55 at Victoria Park Golf Complex to win the Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-Am.

Hot scoring highlighted the opening event of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series for season 2021/22 with players making the most of calm, overcast conditions.

Rankin’s incredible round featured 12 birdies and a lone bogey for a two-stroke victory.

“It is good to get a win early this year after what was a lean year in 2020,” Rankin said.

Gavin Fairfax, Max McCardle, Steven Jeffress and Chris Wood each tied for second place with rounds of 8-under 57.

A further five players tied for sixth place at 7-under with all but 14 players of the 69 player field finishing with a score of par or lower.

Aaron Townsend added to the day’s highlights with a hole-in-one on the par 3 11th hole using a 9 iron for the shot which landed in the hole on the full.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event is the last at Victoria Park Golf Complex before the course is due to close on July 1 for redevelopment.

View the final Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.