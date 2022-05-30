Rankin completes North Queensland dominance at Bowen Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Brett Rankin has completed a dominant display through the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series with a share of victory at the Abbot Point Operations Bowen Pro-Am.

Bowen Golf Club served as the final stop in the North Queensland swing but there was no catching Rankin who finished with a share of top spot for the third time in four events and was second in the fourth.

He didn’t have it all his own way at Bowen, his round of five-under 65 matched by Tim Hart and Anthony Choat who all finished one shot clear of New South Welshman Andrew Campbell (66).

The Bowen layout was presented in fabulous condition and Sunday’s spectacular weather made it perfect for scoring, 14 of the 25 professionals in the field finishing in red numbers.

Rankin entered the Bowen Pro-Am with a nine-stroke lead in the North Queensland Series yet it was something of a shaky start.

Starting from the ninth tee, Rankin opened with a par but after dropping a shot at the par-4 10th bounced back with a birdie blitz, making six in the space of seven holes to ascend the leaderboard in rapid fashion.

He would make birdies at three of his final holes to match the scores of Hart and Choat and take the lion’s share of the $10,000 prize pool as a 12-shot winner of the North Queensland Series at 34-under par.

Hart was second to Rankin in the series but was thrilled to finish so strongly at Bowen.

“I was on such a good roll, hit some great irons and rolled putts in when I needed it,” said Hart, who had five birdies in succession in a back nine of 29.

Choat also made inroads on the back nine, going five-under including a chip-in eagle at the par-5 17th.

“I was lucky enough to chip that in,” said Choat, who also chipped in on his final hole, the par-3 third.

“I was greenside for two and my playing partner had a similar chip. I ended up holing mine with the flag out.”

The next Queensland event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the two-day Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am starting Saturday, June 4.

This also serves as the start of the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series.

Click here for final scores of the Abbot Point Operations Bowen Pro-Am.