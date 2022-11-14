Ranfurlie Golf Club embraces all-abilities offering - PGA of Australia

The Ranfurlie Golf Club has partnered with the City of Casey to offer the joys of golf to more people than ever before.

Together, they will run The Golf Day Out; an inclusive all-abilities golf day, to be held at the state-of-the-art Ranfurlie driving range on November 17. Forming part of the Southern Region Disability and Inclusion Week, the team at Ranfurlie are excited to extend their offering to as many budding golfers as possible.

Head PGA Professional, Ben Bunny will be running the day and is passionate about making golf more accessible.

“Golf is a game for all and everyone should be included,” said Bunny. “Everyone is welcome (at The Golf Day Out) to come along and give golf a go. We will have a range of drills; chipping and putting and of course getting out on to the range.”

The Ranfurlie range, located in Melbourne’s rapidly growing South East, will prove the perfect location for the day; with outstanding new facilities and having already established a strong track record in the all-abilities space.

“The golf club is all about inclusion and I have the privilege of getting to coach a lot when it comes to all-abilities,” Bunny explained. “We have actually just introduced a program where we are employing all-abilities staff, so it is such a great step forward.”

Clearly the right fit, Bunny hopes that the day can be a success and that the benefits will continue to flow for the game long into the future.

“We are so happy to be involved with the council’s inclusion week and we can’t wait to host The Golf Day Out. Hopefully it can help create increased participation in the longer term.”

Excitement shared by the team at the council, the Southern Region Disability and Inclusion Week gives all-abilities communities the chance to enjoy a range of activities, including photography, dance and gardening.

“The Southern Region Disability and Inclusion Week is a wonderful initiative for our community and we are excited to see it come to life,” said Angie Peresso, Active Communities Manager for the City of Casey.

“Golf is a great sport that can be played for life, I’m proud that clubs in our region, like the team at Ranfurlie in Cranbourne, are taking part to make it available to everyone at the all-abilities Golf Day Out.”

More broadly, The Golf Day Out is a clear indicator that golf is moving in the right direction when it comes to all-abilities.

The Australian All-Abilities Championship set to take place as part of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in December, there is a clear commitment at the elite level and Golf Australia Senior Manager – Programs and Inclusion, Christian Hamilton is pleased to see that flowing right through to the grassroots.

“The Golf Day Out is an exciting example of what a community can achieve when they work together,” Hamilton said. “Inclusive stories like this one are shaping the future of golf in Australia.

“Golf is an inclusive sport, it is a game for everyone and can be a sport of choice for people with disability at any level,” he said.

The Golf Day Out will get underway at 10am, with activities running until 12:30, when lunch will be served.

For more information or to get involved, contact the Ranfurlie Pro Shop on 9788 8288.