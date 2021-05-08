RACV Healesville break clear in Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final

The team of RACV Healesville are the breakaway leaders following an eye-catching round one effort at the highly anticipated 2019/20 Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final on the Sunshine Coast.

Ben Eyton-Jones, the Head Professional for the top-paced team, opened the round with six consecutive birdies, which paved the way for a dominant 18-hole performance.

Eyton-Jones applauded his teammates of Michael Bunn, Tristan Larter, Simon Richards and Declan Robinson, saying the trio “all chipped in for a strong team effort”.

“We got off to a hot start with six birdies from the first six holes” said Eyton-Jones.

“It was nice to get that practice round in yesterday to get a feel for the place as we read the greens a lot better today. Holing a few early putts was really good.”

The Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final, delayed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, sees mixed and six women’s teams are fighting for the coveted teams event crown.

Finishing with a round of 52.7 nett, the Victorian team has a 1.2-shot buffer ahead of second-placed teams at the Barossa Valley Golf Club and Town of 1770 Golf Club.

Meanwhile in the Women’s Championship Final, the team from Prospect Vale Golf Club – led by Head Professional Bryce Gorham, Sallie Clayton, Robyn Hatton, Robyn Jones and Cheryl Richards – combined for a nett score of 55.1, taking an impressive three-shot lead ahead of the penultimate round tomorrow.

“The girls gelled really well out there today and honestly we just had a really fun round,” said Gorham.

“It was really enjoyable just to be out there”.

“I reckon my oldest competitor, Robyn, was best on ground today. She played brilliantly and holed a few long putts and some crucial shots when we needed them.”

Hatton has competed in Volkswagen Scrambles for over 20 years and this is her first time reaching the acclaimed Championship Final.

Gorham is keen to keep the team calm and play steady ahead of tomorrow’s action, almost in the same vein as today’s conservative-minded strategy.

“Sitting nicely at the top after today, tomorrow I will go out there and try to manage my ladies as I did today and hope to be back at the top heading into the final round,” she said.

The Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final is the golfing trip of a lifetime, with participants receiving four rounds of golf at Twin Waters Golf Club, four nights’ accommodation at Novotel Twin Waters Resort on the Sunshine Coast and attend a variety of functions to celebrate their achievements across the weekend.

Round 2 of the 54-hole tournament starts at 7:15am tomorrow.

Click here to view the full leaderboard