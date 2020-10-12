Raad triumphs in Road to the Outback Challenge

TX Civil & Logistics Company Director Zak Raad has claimed his first Road to the Outback win at the 2020 TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship after six years of competing in and sponsoring the amateur event.

An avid golfer, Raad teamed up with Brett Rumford for the three day 4 Ball Best Ball event played in conjunction with the WA PGA Championship, where the team’s best two rounds determined the winner on the final day.

Scores of 46 on Thursday and 50 on Saturday combined to see the Raad, Rumford pair win with a score of 96, two points ahead of the runner up team of Eddie Purrington and 2020 WA PGA champion Jarryd Felton.

On winning the Road to the Outback event Raad donated a $1250 On Course Golf voucher to the Goldfields Golf Club Junior Program.





James Williams, winner of the Road to the Outback (RTO) click and win competition thanks to Subaru and Mizuno, and playing partner Joshua Greer tied for third place alongside Pro Daniel Fox and amateur Ray Heusser each with a combined score of 91.

Williams and daughter Sophie, the only female RTO participant, were loaned a brand new Subaru Outback to drive to Kalgoorlie Golf Course for the event to experience all that the WA, and the Outback, have to offer.

After tying for ninth place paired with Stephen Dartnall, Sophie hopes to graduate to the elite amateur field in 2021 to play off the WA PGA Championship’s famous truck tee markers set for the Championship course.

While the on-course action proved to be as thrilling as ever, the 42-player Road to the Outback field enjoyed all that the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder has to offer off the field across the three days of competition.

To view the final Road to the Outback results click here.