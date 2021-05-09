Queenslanders steal the show in round two of the Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final

Highlights were plenty during the second round of the Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final at Twin Waters Golf Club with Gailes Golf Club Head Professional Brent Barlow stealing the limelight with an incredible hole-in-one effort on the par-3 seventh.

Playing in his fourth Championship Final at Twin Waters, Barlow is no stranger to the big stage and the Twin Waters layout. After 36 years of playing golf Barlow was certain he would never achieve the glory of a hole-in-one, however, he now finds himself with two inside as many months.

You can view the full wrap up on the incredible shot here.

Moving day well and truly earned its name with both the Championship Final and Women’s Championship Final seeing new leaders after the second round.

The team from Bundaberg Golf Club, led by PGA Professional Mick Murnane, stepped up their game by posting a red-hot score of 13-under 59 for a nett score of 50.9, the lowest nett score posted so far this weekend. This gives them a 106.8 nett total coming into the final round.

The team consisting of Head Professional Mick Murnane, Josiah Manteit, Nicole Allen, Thomas Jameon and Tim Russell felt confident ahead of their second round which was a sign of things to come as they hit a run of five birdies through the first five holes.

“Everything clicked a little bit better,” explained Murnane. “As soon as someone hit an average shot someone hit one to ten feet and then drained the putt.”

Bundaberg team member Tim Russell played an integral role in the 2019 Championship Final-winning team with Bargara Golf Club and has high hopes of going back-to-back this year.

“He’s an absolute weapon. He hits the ball further than anyone you have ever seen,” said Murnane.

“Even with the course playing a little damp, he is still hitting some 320 and 330 metres.”

Having taken the win in a sudden death playoff in 2019, there is no doubt that Russell’s experience will come in handy during the Championship Round on Monday as they look to hold off Barossa Valley Golf Club who sit just a single shot behind after posting back-to-back nett scores of 53.9.

Round one leaders RACV Club Healesville are also well within reach from just one shot further back following their nett 55.7 score in round two.

Murnane is keen to see what unfolds on Monday.

“If we play our best, we could certainly take it away from them.”

Leading the charge into the final round in the Women’s Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final is Yowani Golf Club, led by Head Professional Paul Finkle and consisting of Margo Bain, Roseanna Barritt-Eyles, Patricia Noel and Rhonda Riches.

Both leading teams putting in 13-under 59 off the stick, giving the Yowani ladies a 53.1 nett score and a handy two shot lead over round one leaders Prospect Vale Country Club. They will have some work to do tomorrow to hang onto the lead as the greens aren’t giving much away.

In typical Scramble fashion, Finkle complemented the camaraderie and teamwork of the team in round two, stating: “all the girls were sensational today, I couldn’t pick a standout.”

Will that two-shot lead be enough to see Finkle and the Yowani team claim victory tomorrow?

“It depends how we fair tonight,” joked Finkle. “But I think if we keep playing like we did today we are in with a good chance.”

The Championship round of the 54-hole tournament starts at 10.40 on Monday and you can CLICK HERE to view the leaderboard and follow the action.