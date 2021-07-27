Queensland celebrates 700 years of membership

Three of the PGA’s longest serving members were honoured as more than 700 years of membership gathered at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club for the annual 50 Year + PGA Member Afternoon Tea.

Recognising those PGA Members in Queensland who have had at least 50 years of PGA Membership, some of the icons of Australian golf were in attendance to acknowledge milestones achieved by Les Wilson, Gary Wright and Brian Jones.

This year marks the 70th year of membership for Wilson while both Wright and Jones bring up a half-century as PGA Members, PGA Immortal Charlie Earp, PGA Chair Rodger Davis and Life Members Randall Vines and Paul King among the attendees.

Although border restrictions and health concerns prevented Jones and Wilson from attending, Davis said it was important to continue the tradition of acknowledging such distinguished service to the game in Australia.

“At every level these three PGA Members have represented the game and their professional with the greatest of distinction,” Davis said.

“The strength of the PGA lies within its membership and to have Gary and Brian both reach 50 years and for Les to bring up 70 years are milestones that as an Association we should celebrate in the highest possible fashion.

“I’ve been fortunate to know all three of these gentlemen for the majority of their careers and I feel very honoured that I was able to present Gary with his certificate in person.”