Quayle wins maiden title at Isuzu Queensland Open

Anthony Quayle has won his maiden Professional tournament following a playoff at the Isuzu Queensland Open.

The 25-year-old Queenslander carded rounds of 67, 69, 67 and 70 for a 15-under 273 total but it was a par save at the first playoff hole that saw Quayle win his maiden title over amateur Jack Thompson.

After starting the day tied for the lead at 13-under alongside Thompson and James Anstiss, Quayle moved ahead of the pack early with birdies at the first, third, fifth and seventh holes.

The back-nine proved more of a challenge, however, seeing him fall down the leaderboard following a bogey, double-bogey combo and the 11th and 12th holes.

Regaining speed with birdies at the 15th and 16th, a final-hole bogey saw him level with Thompson and took the tournament to a playoff.

A straight drive down the 18th and a brilliant second shot that landed on the green set Quayle up for par. A failed up and down attempt from Thompson was all it took for Quayle to be crowned champion.

Quayle’s record boasts a number of top-10 finishes including second place at the 2018 Fiji International presented by Fiji Airways but the win is his first on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The win comes just prior to the Japan Golf Tour season where Quayle also holds multiple top-five finishes.

Quayle will now travel to Queenstown for the New Zealand Open, a co-sanctioned tournament between the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour.

