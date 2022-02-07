Quayle into third as Order of Merit race heats up - PGA of Australia

Anthony Quayle has edged past fellow Queenslander Louis Dobbelaar to move into third spot on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Todd Sinnott’s one-stroke victory at Sunday’s TPS Victoria marked the completion of the fifth event in the 13-tournament 2021/2022 season with Australian PGA champion Jediah Morgan maintaining a clear edge on top.

Runner-up at Royal Queensland Golf Club, Andrew Dodt is in second position almost $75,000 behind Morgan with $105,517 in prize money with Quayle moving into third on the back of his runner-up finish at Rosebud Country Club.

The Queensland PGA champion at Nudgee, Quayle pocketed $17,000 for finishing tied for second alongside New South Welshman Daniel Gale, pushing him just $3,833 clear of Dobbelaar who accepted an invitation to play the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International where he was tied for 55th.

The top three on the Order of Merit at season’s end will receive full cards for the DP World Tour’s 2023 season while the top five are exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School in the US.

Currently exempt on the Japan Golf Tour, Quayle admitted that a move to the US is enticing if he can finish prominently on the Order of Merit.

“America is pretty heavily on my radar for this year,” Quayle revealed.

“The plan is to try and get over there as much as I can and probably go to Korn Ferry Q School at the end of the year.

“I hear that there are some sort of exemptions through where we finish on the moneylist so I’ll push pretty hard for that until I go to Japan.

“I’ll try to keep my status in Japan early so that I have that luxury of having a card in Japan and then push for a US card as well.”

Gale’s second consecutive runner-up finish has pushed him up to a career high of 521 in the Official World Golf Ranking and sixth on the Order of Merit with Sinnott’s victory enough to rise to 10th with eight events remaining on the schedule.

This week’s Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links shapes as another crucial week in the Order of Merit with the $410,000 total prize purse second only to the Australian PGA.

PGA Tour of Australasia 2021/2022 Order of Merit (through TPS Victoria)

1. Jediah Morgan $180,000

2. Andrew Dodt $105,517

3. Anthony Quayle $85,333

4. Louis Dobbelaar $81,500

5. Brad Kennedy $63,087

6. Daniel Gale $57,290

7. Jack Thompson $46,538

8. Cameron John $45,216

9. Min Woo Lee $44,000

10. Todd Sinnott $43,100

Click here for the full Order of Merit