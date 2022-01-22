Quayle eyeing more records at Queensland PGA - PGA of Australia

Anthony Quayle has set his sights on the Queensland PGA Championship’s record winning margin after breaking his own course record at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane on Saturday.

Sharing the course record of six-under 66 set on day one of the tournament, Quayle’s round of seven-under 65 sets a new benchmark on Nudgee’s Kurrai Course and at 13-under gives the Gold Coaster a six-shot buffer entering the final round.

Sydney’s Justin Warren (66) equalled the previous course record in calmer conditions to climb into outright second at seven-under with Louis Dobbelaar (69, six-under) to also feature in the final group a week after finishing third at the Australian PGA Championship.

No Queensland PGA champion has won by more than six shots since Ossie Moore’s 10-shot romp at Indooroopilly in 1986 but Quayle insists he is experienced enough to carry such a large lead into the final round.

The 27-year-old shot 70 and had to face South Australian amateur Jack Thompson in a playoff before winning the 2020 Queensland Open but is ready for what comes with being the hunted on Sunday.

“I’ve been in this position a few times. Not this far ahead but I’ve been in the lead a few times and definitely had sleepless nights on the back of it,” Quayle said.

“Probably a little more excitement in the past whereas I’m happy to be here and I’m excited that I’m here but it’s not overwhelming.

“I feel really calm. I feel really relaxed and I don’t think that will change too much tomorrow.”

Anthony Quayle's deliberate pre-putt routine pays off again, a birdie at 17 moves him to 13 under and a six shot lead. #QldPGA pic.twitter.com/tQlpqSuNh2 — #QldPGA | PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 22, 2022

Tied for sixth at the Australian PGA a week ago, Quayle went bogey-free for the second time this week on Saturday and has just one blemish on his card through 54 holes.

On Saturday he picked up an early birdie at two and added two more at six and seven before dropping a bomb from the front of the 10th green to open up a five-stroke advantage.

His fifth birdie of the day at 12 extended his advantage even further, picking off birdies at the two par 5s coming in to end the day at 13-under.

Key to his outstanding form on the greens has been a pre-putt routine that has been a focus for improvement in recent months.

Before he steps up to a putt he crouches down behind the ball, bows his head for a few moments and then approaches the ball, the routine designed to eliminate the tension that will likely arise on Sunday.

“When I’m walking into the putt or hitting the putt I’m not trying to read too much into it,” said Quayle.

“I’m really just allowing instincts to judge how far outside the hole I aim. I’m not thinking too much about the point I have to hit it at or anything like that.

“Before I do that I just try and get rid of any tension that I have in my body. I just bow my head and try and take a deep breath, get rid of any tension I have and go with whatever my instincts are telling me.

“I’ve done it for a few years now but it’s just a little more refined now than what it used to be.

“I feel like I probably could have done better over the last season on tour and we sat down and had a look at what we could do better this season.

“Being able to control my emotions and just feel a little bit more comfortable, just go about my business and let it take care of itself was probably the biggest thing I took out of it.”

Sydney’s John Lyras (67) produced one of the best rounds of the day to be outright fourth at five-under with one round to play, one shot clear of fellow New South Welshmen Daniel Gale (69) and Josh Armstrong (70).