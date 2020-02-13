QLDPGA | Wild rain suspends round 1 play at Toowoomba

Brad Kennedy has blitzed the morning field in round one of the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship as wild rain suspends play at Toowoomba.

Play has been delayed as a heavy deluge lashes City Golf Club just as the afternoon field had taken to their tees.

With the greens sodden, the players were pulled from the course at around 12:30pm. It’s expected to disrupt much of the day’s round 1 action.

Kennedy, who shot 9-under, got to the clubhouse moments before the weather took the turn.

Play suspended at the #QLDPGA as the heavens open!



Could be a lengthy delay with the heavy rainfall lashing City Golf Club in Toowoomba.



— PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) February 13, 2020

The veteran fired a bogey-free 61, which included three birdies to close his round.

“I hit off the tenth (hole) and had an ideal start with a two-putt birdie. I drove it really well today, which is the key around Toowoomba City Golf Club. You’ve got to hit the fairways, which gives you a lot of opportunity to hit the greens,” Kennedy said.

“I managed to hole a couple of nice putts. I made a massive 50-foot putt for birdie on the third hole after being in a tricky position in a bunker.

“It just continued some momentum I had from the back nine and finished with three birdies. It’s nice to finish that way when you are gaining momentum.”

Warwick PGA Professional Samuel Eaves is second at 5-under, while Stephen Allan and Denzel Ieremia (4-under) are deadlocked in third.

ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia stars like Anthony Quayle, Marcus Fraser and Jarryd Felton and former champions Daniel Nisbett and Matt Millar have been unable to take to the course.

Kennedy was pleased to reverse his fortunes following a disappointing showing at last week’s ISPS HANDA Vic Open.

“Last week was a bit of a disappointment mentally. I learnt a lot after missing the cut. It has sharpened me up for this week,” he said.

“I have been doing this now for 25 years and you just know what it takes and last week I couldn’t get myself in the mindset. Now I’m making sure I’m doing all the right things to ensure I’m getting myself right.”

Kennedy will play the month’s events in Australia to prepare himself for the upcoming season on the Japan Golf Tour.

For live scores from the Queensland PGA Championship visit pga.org.au.

The final two rounds of the tournament will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS and Kayo. Visit pga.org.au for broadcast times.