QldOpen Round 1 | Bransdon opens tournament with new course record

Victorian David Bransdon has set the benchmark early in round one of the Isuzu Queensland Open with a record-setting round of 9-under 63 at Pelican Waters Golf Club.

The 2015 Isuzu Queensland Open champion fired out of the tees with six birdies on the back-nine, including four straight from holes 13 to 16, followed by a further three on the front-nine to sit two shots clear of South Australian amateur Jack Thompson.

With the flat stick striking hot Bransdon made the most of calm morning conditions on the Sunshine Coast.

“I holed a couple of nice putts early and I hit a couple close and basically the putter was pretty good all day. Then I started hitting a few close ones and holed them as well,” Bransdon said.

“There aren’t a lot of drivers out here for me this week. I’m hitting a lot of hybrids and fairway woods just to keep it in play because it’s more strategic for me.

“They’re fairly wide the fairways but you need to be in the right part of the fairway to be able to attack the green. For my game, hybrids and 3-woods and then my iron play is normally very solid.”

Bransdon’s leading scorecard was not the only thing to highlight the round for Bransdon’s playing group of ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia veterans Jason Norris and Terry Pilkadaris.

Norris made an ace on the 159 meter par-3 6th hole with an 8-iron before closing out his round at even-par.

🚨 Ace alert 🚨



Jason Norris with a hole-in-one on the par-3 6th hole at Pelican Waters with an 8-iron 👏



And an ultimate photobomb by Terry Pilkadaris 😂 pic.twitter.com/XOqJIanxuK — Golf Australia QLD (@GolfAustQLD) February 20, 2020

“I witnessed a hole-in-one with Norrey on the 6th so that was pretty cool. The scorer behind the green didn’t see it but we all thought it was funny,” he said.

“We were certainly relaxed. We’ve known each other for a long time so there was a bit of banter here and there.”

Superstitions arose for the 46-year-old prior to the tournament when posing for a photo with fellow Queensland Open winners Michael Sim, Jordan Zunic and Nick Cullen.

Bransdon citied bad luck for his reluctance to touch the T.B. Hunter Cup but it appears to have done little to slow him down.

“I don’t like normally doing that because I’m old and I think it is back luck touching it before you play for it but I’ve touched it before so it’s not a bad thing so maybe it’s a good sign this week,” he said.

“I didn’t expect this. I thought 9 to 13-under was going to win the tournament, I didn’t think 9 was out there in one day.”

Thompson’s round of 7-under 65, consisting of eight birdies and a lone bogey, sees him two shots behind Bransdon tied for second place alongside fellow amateur Josh Armstrong.

“I think it’s always nice to get off to a good start. It’s nice to be in this event and play well in the first round,” Thompson said.

“I played pretty solid and a lot of the putts went in so my putting held it together and I chipped in on one of the holes so that always helps.

“I just wanted to back myself in. A bit before when I was just starting to play pro events I would probably get a bit nervous but now I think I’ve settled in and I just take it one hole at a time and have fun. When you’re having fun you’re generally playing pretty well.”

A logjam of players sit tied for fifth place at 4-under the card including Dimi Papadatos, Matthew Millar and Jarryd Felton as the afternoon field takes to the Pelican Waters layout.

For the live Isuzu Queensland Open leaderboard visit pga.org.au.