QLD PGA Trainees set for Pampling Plate shootout

Caboolture Golf Club will play host to 50 QLD PGA Trainees from Monday 14 September for the 16th running of the Pampling Plate.

The field will play up to eight rounds of golf in just four days in the tournament which is both named after and sponsored by Australian PGA TOUR Professional Rod Pampling.

Having completed his PGA Traineeship at Caboolture Golf Club, Rod has personally contributed more than $160,000 into the event which has seen winners such as Paul Hayden (2011), Tim Hart (2013), Ali Orchard (2015) and more recently Jacob Boyce who won back to back titles in 2016 and 2017. This year Dean Jamieson (Hills Golf Club) will hope to equal that of Boyce who will be teeing it up once again after his success in 2019.

He will however have some stiff competition on his hands including first year Trainee and current Order of Merit leader AJ McCoy (Caloundra) and a host of other first year Trainees who have posted wins already in 2020.

Also in the mix will be 2020 PGA Pro-Am Series winner TJ Gooding (Mt Coolum) and Trainee Captain (QLD) Ryan Gailey (Sanctuary Cove), proving that the event is shaping as one of the most competitive in recent years.

“What Rod does for us Trainees year in year out is simply amazing,” said Gailey.

“Personally, I am looking to go slightly deeper into the match play than I did last year where I was knocked out in round two but I did learn from that experience.”

Defending champion Jamieson does not have high expectations coming into this year’s event having recorded some lean results in recent weeks.

“I have not been playing that well lately but I do like the match-play format and if I can get around the 36-hole qualifying unscathed I can lean on last years’ experience and who knows what can happen,” said Jamieson.

“I really like the course and it seems to suit my game.”

PGA Trainees will play a 36-hole qualifying event on Monday and the top 24 players will progress to the Matchplay as per a new addition last year, the top eight qualifiers will be exempt from the first round of matchplay being played on Tuesday morning.

The field will then be cut to just eight players after the second round of matchplay on Tuesday afternoon. The quarter and semi finals will be played on Wednesday with a 36-hole final to determine the 2020 Pampling Plate champion.

Live scoring for the Pampling Plate will be conducted via both www.pga.org.au and the PGA Tour of Australasia App.