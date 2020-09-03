QLD PGA Trainee Championship moves to October

The PGA is pleased to announce that Windaroo Lakes Golf Club will once again play host to the 2020 QLD PGA Trainee Championship, albeit in a different time slot.

The marquee event on the Queensland PGA Trainee calendar will be contested from 12 – 15 October 2020 with a reduced field due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Yet the state championship will remain as competitive as ever for those looking to add their name to the Carnegie Clark Cup alongside previous winners such as Rod Pampling and former world number one Greg Norman.

Local PGA Trainee Professional Dean Jamieson from the Hills Golf Club, located in the Logan City catchment, will be looking to go one better this year after finishing second in 2019 to NSW PGA Trainee Brayden Petersen.

“I played consistently over the four rounds last year however came up just short,” said Jamieson.

“That experience in coming so close has given me the confidence that I can go one better this year and I can’t wait to tee it up at Windaroo Lakes which is a local course for me.”

In addition to a share of the $35,000 prize purse, the winner of the QLD PGA Trainee Championship will also be provided an invite to play the 2021 QLD PGA Championship on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

PGA of Australia State Manager Broc Greenhalgh is looking forward to Australia’s up and coming talent being showcased at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club.

“The PGA Trainees have been challenged this year as have we all, however, we are proud to be able to give them an event to focus on knowing it will provide golf fans in the City of Logan with an opportunity to see them in full flight,” said Greenhalgh.

Windaroo Lakes Golf Club provided challenging conditions for all players in 2019 with strong winds drying the greens and causing slick surfaces. Preparation for this year’s event is going well with favourable winter weather providing top course conditions.

“We really enjoyed showcasing our facility at last year’s championship as well as other PGA sanctioned events,” said Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Head PGA Professional Jared Love.

“The members get right behind it both volunteering on course as well as in all of the off course activities which is what we pride our club on. There’s something for everyone.”

Logan City Council is thrilled to host the 2020 tournament which aims to use top level sporting events to encourage economic growth and profile the city.

Mayor Darren Power has thanked Windaroo Lakes Golf Club for hosting the Queensland PGA Trainee Championship in 2020 in the current climate.

For more information on the QLD PGA Trainee Championship visit pga.org.au.