QLD Golf Industry Awards go virtual

Coordinated by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the QLD Golf Industry “Virtual” Awards Night will acknowledge the achievements the finalists have accomplished throughout 2019.
Despite being postponed earlier this year, the QLD
Golf Industry Awards Night will announce all of the winners of the respective
awards of which will be broadcast at 7pm (EST) on Tuesday 14th July
via www.pga.org.au.
With the success of the recent WA Golf Industry Awards Night which saw golf clubs and individuals gather to watch the evening, finalists are encouraged to watch the broadcast in groups (relative to gathering restrictions in place on this date) to celebrate their achievements. Physical awards will be presented to the winners of each award in the week(s) following the broadcast to assist in the additional promotion of their accolades.
A full list of the award finalists can be found below:
Golf Club of the Year
- Bargara Golf Club
- Carbrook Golf Club
- City Golf Club
- Links Hope Island
- Redcliffe Golf Club
- Redland Bay Golf Club
Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members)
- Atherton Golf Club
- Dalby Golf Club
- Goondiwindi Golf Club
- North Stradbroke Island Golf Club
Golf Supplier of the Year
- Acushnet
- Club Car
- Coca-Cola Amatil
- Host Plus
- Inside Golf
- MiClub
- Schweppes
- Toro
Junior Program of the Year Finalists
- Brisbane Golf Club
- Brookwater Golf and Country Club
- Cairns Golf Club
- Carbrook Golf Club
- City Golf Club
- Emerald Lakes Golf Club
- KDV Sport
- Meadowbrook Golf Club
- Palm Meadows Driving Range
- Rockhampton Golf Club
- Victoria Park Golf Complex
- Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
Volunteer of the Year
- Erick Duck – Mackay Golf Club
- Simon Hewitt – South East Queensland Golf
Association
- Leo Scott – Keperra Country Golf Club
- Byron Smith – Pine Rivers Golf Club
Game Development Professional of the Year
- Glenn Domigan – Victoria Park
Golf Complex
- Sean Dwyer – Victoria Park Golf
Complex
- Greg Lynch – Noosa Springs Golf
& Spa Resort
- Ryan Mouque – Wynnum Golf Club
- Michael Murnane – Bundaberg Golf
Club
- Hamish Robertson – Noosa Springs
Golf & Spa Resort
- Jay Simpson – First Swing
- Darren Weatherall – Victoria Park
Golf Complex
Manager of the Year
- Matt Bolton – Cairns Golf Club
- Declan McCollam – Brookwater Golf and Country
Club
- Kerry Newsome – Redcliffe Golf Club
- Mick Ryan – Surfers Paradise Golf Club
- Ian Witt – Bargara Golf Club
- Joe Worley – Boonah Golf Club
Coach of the Year
- Jim Barden – Victoria Park Golf Complex
- Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club
- David Nable – Coolangatta Tweed heads Golf
Club
- Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport
Club Professional of the Year
- Brent Barlow – Gailes Golf Club
- Chris Graham – Ocean Shores Country Club
- Simon Houston – Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf
Club
- Jared Love – Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
- Paul Orchard – Surfers Paradise Golf Club
- John Wright – Yamba Golf Club
Management Professional of the Year
- Peter Clark – St Lucia Golf Links
- Tim Porter – Victoria Park Golf
Complex
- Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf
Club
Golf Club Staff Member of the Year
- Joe Cannavo – Carbrook Golf Club
- Michael Dash – Keperra Country
Golf Club
- Billie Johnston – Links Hope
Island
- Keiron Judges – Links Hope Island
- Tim Lynch – Victoria Park Golf
Complex
- Suzie Smith – Noosa Springs Golf
Club
- Andrew Webb – City Golf Club
Golf Club Board Member of the Year
- Jim Horan – Mt Warren Park Golf
Club
- Paul Rigby – Nudgee Golf Club
- Rod Rhodes – Keperra Country Golf
Club
- Mark Schutters – Carbrook Golf
Club
Tournament of the Year
- Brookwater Pro-Am
- GC Celebrity Pro-Am
- Ocean Shores Pro-Am
- Rockhampton Pro-Am
- Tieri Pro-Am
Superintendents Achievement Award
- Kirk Heald – Victoria Park Golf Complex
- Dion Cope – Redland Bay Golf Club
- Glen Gibson Smith – The Glades
- Lincoln Coombes – RACV Royal Pines Resort
Metropolitan Tournament of the Year
- Brookwater Pro-Am
- City of Brisbane Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf
Complex)
- GC Celebrity Pro-Am
- Maroochy River Pro-Am
- Wynnum Pro-Am
Regional Tournament of the Year
- Bowen Pro-Am
- Ocean Shores Pro-Am
- Rockhampton Pro-Am
- Tieri Pro-Am
- Yamba Pro-Am
Legends Tournament of the Year
- Brookwater Legends Pro-Am
- Fraser Coast Legends Pro-Am
- Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship (Lakelands
Golf Club)
- Legends Tour Championship (Byron Bay Golf
Club)
- QLD Senior PGA Championship (Wynnum Golf
Club)
- Royal QLD Cup
PGA Trainee of the Year
- Cooper Eccleston – Victoria Park Golf Complex
- Charles Wright – Burleigh Golf Club
- Gavin Fairfax – Redland Bay Golf Club
Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year
- Tom Bath – Palm Meadows Golf Club
- Tahlia Bruce – Wynnum Golf Club
- Luke Gramm – Riverlakes Golf Club
- Eric Moore – Brisbane Golf Club
Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award
- Brendan Clark – Atherton Golf Club
- Phil Soegaard – Lakelands Golf Club
PGA IGI Excellence in Golf Education Award
- Robert Lane
- Shannon Coad
- Shu-Tzu Liang
Other awards announced on the evening include:
- Male Amateur Golfer of the Year
- Female Amateur Golfer of the Year
- Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year
- Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year
- Superintendents Industry Recognition Award
- PGA Pro-Am Series Sunshine Swing Order of Merit Winner
- PGA Pro-Am Series Sunshine Swing Rookie of the Year
- QLD PGA Trainee of the Year
- QLD PGA Trainee Order of Merit Winner
- Services to Golf Award