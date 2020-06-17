QLD Golf Industry Awards go virtual

The Queensland Golf Industry is pleased to confirm the date for the ‘Virtual Awards Night’ to be broadcast on Tuesday 14th July.

Coordinated by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the QLD Golf Industry “Virtual” Awards Night will acknowledge the achievements the finalists have accomplished throughout 2019.

Despite being postponed earlier this year, the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night will announce all of the winners of the respective awards of which will be broadcast at 7pm (EST) on Tuesday 14th July via www.pga.org.au.

With the success of the recent WA Golf Industry Awards Night which saw golf clubs and individuals gather to watch the evening, finalists are encouraged to watch the broadcast in groups (relative to gathering restrictions in place on this date) to celebrate their achievements. Physical awards will be presented to the winners of each award in the week(s) following the broadcast to assist in the additional promotion of their accolades.

A full list of the award finalists can be found below:

Golf Club of the Year

Bargara Golf Club

Carbrook Golf Club

City Golf Club

Links Hope Island

Redcliffe Golf Club

Redland Bay Golf Club

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members)

Atherton Golf Club

Dalby Golf Club

Goondiwindi Golf Club

North Stradbroke Island Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year

Acushnet

Club Car

Coca-Cola Amatil

Host Plus

Inside Golf

MiClub

Schweppes

Toro

Junior Program of the Year Finalists

Brisbane Golf Club

Brookwater Golf and Country Club

Cairns Golf Club

Carbrook Golf Club

City Golf Club

Emerald Lakes Golf Club

KDV Sport

Meadowbrook Golf Club

Palm Meadows Driving Range

Rockhampton Golf Club

Victoria Park Golf Complex

Windaroo Lakes Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year

Erick Duck – Mackay Golf Club

Simon Hewitt – South East Queensland Golf Association

Leo Scott – Keperra Country Golf Club

Byron Smith – Pine Rivers Golf Club

Game Development Professional of the Year

Glenn Domigan – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Sean Dwyer – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Greg Lynch – Noosa Springs Golf & Spa Resort

Ryan Mouque – Wynnum Golf Club

Michael Murnane – Bundaberg Golf Club

Hamish Robertson – Noosa Springs Golf & Spa Resort

Jay Simpson – First Swing

Darren Weatherall – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Manager of the Year

Matt Bolton – Cairns Golf Club

Declan McCollam – Brookwater Golf and Country Club

Kerry Newsome – Redcliffe Golf Club

Mick Ryan – Surfers Paradise Golf Club

Ian Witt – Bargara Golf Club

Joe Worley – Boonah Golf Club

Coach of the Year

Jim Barden – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club

David Nable – Coolangatta Tweed heads Golf Club

Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport

Club Professional of the Year

Brent Barlow – Gailes Golf Club

Chris Graham – Ocean Shores Country Club

Simon Houston – Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club

Jared Love – Windaroo Lakes Golf Club

Paul Orchard – Surfers Paradise Golf Club

John Wright – Yamba Golf Club

Management Professional of the Year

Peter Clark – St Lucia Golf Links

Tim Porter – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf Club

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year

Joe Cannavo – Carbrook Golf Club

Michael Dash – Keperra Country Golf Club

Billie Johnston – Links Hope Island

Keiron Judges – Links Hope Island

Tim Lynch – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Suzie Smith – Noosa Springs Golf Club

Andrew Webb – City Golf Club

Golf Club Board Member of the Year

Jim Horan – Mt Warren Park Golf Club

Paul Rigby – Nudgee Golf Club

Rod Rhodes – Keperra Country Golf Club

Mark Schutters – Carbrook Golf Club

Tournament of the Year

Brookwater Pro-Am

GC Celebrity Pro-Am

Ocean Shores Pro-Am

Rockhampton Pro-Am

Tieri Pro-Am

Superintendents Achievement Award

Kirk Heald – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Dion Cope – Redland Bay Golf Club

Glen Gibson Smith – The Glades

Lincoln Coombes – RACV Royal Pines Resort

Metropolitan Tournament of the Year

Brookwater Pro-Am

City of Brisbane Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf Complex)

GC Celebrity Pro-Am

Maroochy River Pro-Am

Wynnum Pro-Am

Regional Tournament of the Year

Bowen Pro-Am

Ocean Shores Pro-Am

Rockhampton Pro-Am

Tieri Pro-Am

Yamba Pro-Am

Legends Tournament of the Year

Brookwater Legends Pro-Am

Fraser Coast Legends Pro-Am

Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship (Lakelands Golf Club)

Legends Tour Championship (Byron Bay Golf Club)

QLD Senior PGA Championship (Wynnum Golf Club)

Royal QLD Cup

PGA Trainee of the Year

Cooper Eccleston – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Charles Wright – Burleigh Golf Club

Gavin Fairfax – Redland Bay Golf Club

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year

Tom Bath – Palm Meadows Golf Club

Tahlia Bruce – Wynnum Golf Club

Luke Gramm – Riverlakes Golf Club

Eric Moore – Brisbane Golf Club

Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award

Brendan Clark – Atherton Golf Club

Phil Soegaard – Lakelands Golf Club

PGA IGI Excellence in Golf Education Award

Robert Lane

Shannon Coad

Shu-Tzu Liang

Other awards announced on the evening include: