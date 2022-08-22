Putter switch earns Stolz Wynnum Legends Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

A return to his old Odyssey White Hot Mid putter has paid immediate dividends as Andre Stolz claimed the Bartons/BMD Wynnum Legends Pro-Am by two strokes at Wynnum Golf Club in Brisbane on Monday.

The current leader of the SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit, Stolz had endured a frustrating few weeks in which his ball-striking hadn’t received its due reward on the greens.

That all changed at Wynnum where a weekend of intense putting practice came to fruition with birdies on his opening two holes in a round of five-under 67 and a two-shot win from Simon Tooman (69) with Roland Baglin (70) in third.

Turning in three-under, Stolz dropped a shot at 10 but bounced back quickly with an eagle at the par-5 12th and a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th.

“I hit a huge drive up the first par 5 and hit 6-iron in there to about 10 feet behind the hole,” Stolz said.

“I made that for eagle and then hit 4-iron into the next hole and two-putted that for birdie.

“I tried to make a couple more coming home and had a good chance there on the last.

“They’re tricky finishing holes but there are still chances there and I was pushing myself to try and get to seven or eight but didn’t quite get there.”

Stolz’s most recent win was part of a six-way share of top spot at The Ninth Middle Ridge Toowoomba Legends Pro-Am.

The defending Order of Merit champion endured a quiet month by his own lofty standards before unlocking the key to his putting woes, who returned to what was his back-up belly putter 20 years ago now cut down to standard length.

“It’s been a frustrating few weeks,” conceded Stolz, who previously shot 61 in a Pro-Am victory at Wynnum.

“There’s only so long you can keep blaming other things before you start messing around with different putters.

“It’s funny because this weekend I said, ‘Bugger it, I’m not going to hit a shot this weekend, I’m just going to putt.’ Went back to my old putter that I’ve been using for years but haven’t used for the past four or five months.

“I made a six-footer on the first for birdie, seven-footer on the second for birdie and it was just great to see them go in. I’d been missing that feeling of thinking I can make it. I’d almost got to the point where I didn’t even bother reading them. I had good chances for birdie at the first two holes and made them both so that was crucial.

“It just gave me that optimism that I was a chance of making them.”

The SParms Legends Tour now moves to Kooralbyn Valley Golf Course on Wednesday for the Queensland PGA Senior Foursomes Championship and then the Tour heads to Papua New Guinea next week for the $80,000 PNG Senior Open.

