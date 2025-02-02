Proverbs pips Norris at Webex Players Series Murray River - PGA of Australia

It took three extra holes as temperatures soared at Cobram Barooga Golf Club, where Blake Proverbs outlasted Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia veteran Jason Norris to claim his first Tour win at Webex Players Series Murray River.

Proverbs (64) began the day three shots back of overnight leader and fellow Queenslander Jake McLeod at 19-under, but produced his third straight sub-65 round to be tied with Norris at 23-under for the tournament. The pair breaking the 21-under-par tournament scoring record set by Kazuma Kobori last year.

Playing in the final group, eventual third place finisher Cholcheva Wongras had a putt on 18 to join the play-off, but as it slid by and she tapped in for par and 22-under, the chances of a third WPGA Tour of Australasia winner at Cobram Barooga were dashed.

West Australian youngster Adam Brady carded a final round 63 to finish alone in fourth position, his best finish on Tour to date, while next week’s Vic Open defending champion Ashley Lau posted a stunning 62 to finish in a share of fifth at 19-under with McLeod (71).

Four players finished tied-seventh at 18-under, including west Australian Ryan Peake who had a 62 of his own, as well as women’s amateur Lion Higo (66).

With two eagles and four birdies through 11 holes today, it looked as if Norris had done more than enough for his experience to carry him down the stretch.

With four birdies and an eagle of his own to start the back-nine, Proverbs playing in the group behind Norris wasn’t going down without a fight, however.

Both players bogeyed the tough par-3 16th, but while Norris was able to convert a short birdie on 17, Proverbs’ slid by from a similar distance.

Finding the right rough off the tee on 18, Norris was forced to hack out sideways. Pitching his third to 15-feet, he cooly rolled the par-saving putt in to post the clubhouse lead.

Needing a birdie to win, Proverbs’ lengthy attempt came up short, but the putt wasn’t in vein as it would end up helping him in the very near future.

Back down 18 for the first extra hole, Norris knocked it in close while Proverbs’ was in a similar position middle of the green. This time the putt had had just enough on it and curled in the front edge, but as the hospitality tent roars settled, Norris converted his close putt to match and back the players went to the 18th tee.

The second extra hole came and went quickly, both on the fairway, both on the green, both with two putts. Back to 18 tee they went again.

This time Norris again found the thick stuff to the right of the fairway and was forced to hack sideways again. With the adrenaline pumping, Proverbs’ wedge bounced off the hospitality tent but came back to 25-feet giving him the upper hand.

Norris did his best pitching it to 10-feet, but as his putt for a four slid by, Proverbs easily got down in two and the champion was finally decided.

“It felt really weird just having that little one footer, just knowing that that was for the win,” Proverbs said.

“I thought I’d be a lot more shaky, which I don’t know if it’s a good thing that I wasn’t, but no, it was a pretty good feeling to roll that last one in.”

Having played on the Tour for five years, Proverbs has had a number of close calls, with almost ten top-five finishes. An ever consistent presence, Proverbs was ecstatic to finally get one over the line.

Starting his Murray River campaign with a 1-over 71, Proverbs proceeded to post 62-63-64 to storm home.

“I actually played okay on day one, that’s the thing. I just got no putts to go in,” he said of Thursday’s round.

“Ever since then it felt good. Driver felt good, putter felt good. And the wedges, the wedges were pretty strong all week.

“I reckon I’ve only hit two bad chip shots over the week.”

As temperatures rose above 40 today, playing extra holes was less than ideal.

“I’ve never drank so much water in my life. I think I almost drowned myself out there.”

It’s likely Proverbs would’ve gone another 18 however if it meant he’d get his hands on his first Tour trophy.

Tom Ryan triumphed by ten shots in the All Abilities championship, redemption for the Victorian after finishing runner-up last week at Rosebud.

In the Juniors, Sophie Mann outlasted fellow Victorian Olive Spitty in another three-hole playoff.