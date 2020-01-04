Professional golfers dig deep for bushfire appeal

Professional golfers Zac Murray and Matt Griffin are digging deep to assist the firefighters and people affected by the devastating bushfires engulfing eastern Victoria and south-east New South Wales.

The two stars will donate 25 per cent of their prizemoney earnings from the Blitz Golf Pro Series to the Australian Red Cross Appeal set up to help the thousands of Australians who have been directly impacted by the catastrophic fires.

Dozens have died or are unaccounted for, as hundreds of properties have been lost in one of the most widespread fires in the country’s history.

Athletes from a number of sports have united to pledge thousands of dollars to support the donation drive, which was triggered by tennis ace Nick Kyrgios.

Murray, a winner at last year’s Blitz event in Glenelg and the two-day overall winner, said he was inspired by Kyrgios’ impassioned plea for sports stars to assist their compatriots impacted by the bushfires.

“Being an Australian, we’ve got to try and look after each other as much as we can,” Murray said.

“My family is all safe and sound, but if they weren’t, this would mean the world to me. I feel as though it’s not much out of my pocket but it has the capacity to have a really strong impact on those affected.

“Hopefully we can encourage others to get behind this great cause. Even if one more person got on board, it would really help.

“I don’t think I really understood how significant these bushfires were. I did a little bit of research and found the veracity of the fires and its scale confounding. Over the last couple of days the smoke has been unlike anything I’ve seen before.”

By committing a percentage of his potential earnings, Griffin says he’s determined to give his all to ensure the bushfire appeal is well supported.

“Seeing the generosity of other athletes from different sports made me feel compelled to do my bit to assist those doing it tough,” Griffin said.

“Living in the city, it can be hard to help, so the best way we can contribute is tucking into our wallets.

“In the end donating a percentage has spurred me on to give my absolute all so we can make the strongest contribution to the appeal.”

The Blitz Golf event organisers will donate $5 for every birdie and $50 for every eagle a Professional golfer scores during the series.

To support the Australian Red Cross, visit https://bit.ly/2ZTF0PZ

The Blitz Golf Pro Series returns for the second year running with three events to take place in three states:

Sunday 5 January – Curlewis Golf Club, Vic

Friday 10 January – Links Hope Island, Qld

Sunday 12 January – Glenelg Golf Club, SA

This year the overall prizepool has increased to $150,000, as men and women will for the first time compete against each other for the same purse.